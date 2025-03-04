Wrestling veteran declares WWE and AEW are making the SAME mistake while reacting to Cope vs. Mox (Exclusive)

2025 has been a great year for AEW and WWE so far. The Jacksonville-based company is gearing up for Revolution. This pay-per-view will feature nine anticipated matches. Meanwhile, it appears that Triple H has huge plans for WrestleMania 41.

Currently, AEW's main event players are Cope and Jon Moxley. The two men are scheduled to battle at Revolution 2025 for the company's world title. The Rated R Superstar is nearing retirement, while Moxley is almost 40. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, this is detrimental to the promotion. Additionally, he stated that this age issue persists in WWE because Triple H has been pushing seasoned names such as The Rock, John Cena, the Hardy Boyz, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and more.

He ultimately declared that both American wrestling juggernauts have failed to create new stars which might lead to their downfall:

"When you tell me that, this isn't just a criticism of AEW. Its WWE as well. My god I look at the ages of these guys. You just keep proving to us that you can't get younger talent over. Because lets look at both companies. They are going for Edge (Cope) vs. Moxley and the WWE is talking about bringing the Hardy Boys back. I mean you're showing your weaknesses by not being able to get young blood over. To me like when keep going for guys of that age, then bro there is a very very short lifespan. And unless they correct the problem, they are just going to run into the same thing over and over again and that's what we are saying," said Russo. [From 00:58 to 1:50]

Vince Russo believes that AEW president Tony Khan has "very thin skin"

Former AEW star Ricky Starks recently made his NXT in-ring debut. During his match, fans in the arena began chanting, "Tony fumbled,". According to Russo, this might have offended Khan because the latter has "very thin skin:"

"From what I've seen, the dude's got very thin skin (Tony Khan). And in wrestling man, you can not have thin skin," said Vince Russo.

Tony Khan and a few other wrestlers founded All Elite Wrestling in 2019.

