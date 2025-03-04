Outspoken veteran feels Tony Khan has "very thin skin," AEW Boss is offended over chant about him on WWE TV (Exclusive)

Earlier this year, AEW released three of their biggest names: Miro, Malakai Black, and Ricky Starks. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Miro and Black. However, the former FTW Champion has already made his NXT debut. Under the Stamford-based company's banner, he is known as Ricky Saints.

In Saints' NXT in-ring debut, he teamed up with Je'Von Evans and locked horns with Ethan Page and Wes Lee. The former won this showdown. However, during this segment, fans in attendance were chanting "Tony fumbled". This clip went viral and has become the subject of conversation on several podcasts. On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's exclusive Writing With Russo, Vince Russo said that the chants probably affected the AEW President because he has "very thin skin".

"From what I've seen, the dude's got very thin skin (Tony Khan). And in wrestling man, you can not have thin skin. I could tell you right now man, if I had thin skin I would not be around this long. And you could tell things like that really really affect him," said Vince Russo. [From 6:26 to 6:45]

Vince Russo believes that AEW President Tony Khan is obsessed with five-star matches

In the same appearance on Writing With Russo, Khan's longtime critic, Vince Russo stated that the AEW co-founder wants to produce only five-star matches and is adamant about changing his methods and mindset.

"I think what Tony Khan is all about it is, it's his company, it's his money, and he loves five-star matches. And that's what he wants to produce. And I don't know what would ever change that mindset. I think in October we are going on to six years. That's the type of product that he wants to put out there. He has not moved on whatsoever," said the 64-year-old. [From 7:12 to 7:55]

Vince Russo is best known for his creative work for WWE and WCW.

