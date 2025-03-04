  • home icon
  Vince Russo says 35-year-old female star may be "pound-for-pound the greatest athlete" in WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo says 35-year-old female star may be "pound-for-pound the greatest athlete" in WWE (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Mar 04, 2025 08:06 GMT
Rhea Ripley confronts Bianca Belair as IYO SKY looks on (Image via WWE.com).
WWE has a lot of incredibly talented superstars on RAW, SmackDown and NXT. From Bianca Belair to Sol Ruca, these supertars have made a huge name for themselves, thanks, in part, to their sheer athleticism.

Speaking of Bianca Belair, the 35-year-old was referred to as "pound-for-pound the greatest athlete" in WWE by Vince Russo. On the latest edition of Legion of RAW for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the former writer said:

"This woman is a blue chip athlete, perhaps pound-for-pound the greatest athlete on that roster. She doesn't need that stupid stereotypical character. I could not believe she cut a promo as herself tonight and it was great." [From 27:33 onwards]
On the same show, Russo praised Bianca Belair's promo from the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. He said the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion needed to be herself on the microphone.

"God, bro, did you guys see Bianca's promo tonight when she was Bianca? Oh my God, that's what I'm talking about. She's so much better as Bianca then putting on that, you know, ghetto do the hair bulls*it. She was natural today. She was herself. And then they got to throw that gimmick on her, which she doesn't need." [From 27:01 onwards]
Bianca Belair punched her ticket to WrestleMania by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match this past Saturday. As of this writing, The EST is set for a world title match against IYO SKY on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Pratik Singh
