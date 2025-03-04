Bianca Belair reacts to Iyo Sky winning the WWE Women's World Championship and changing her WrestleMania 41 opponent

Bianca Belair has reacted to IYO SKY winning the WWE Women's Championship. SKY defeated Rhea Ripley in the main event of this week's Monday Night RAW.

Ad

With the win, SKY has set up a huge match between her and Belair at WrestleMania 41 for the Women's World Championship. The EST earned herself a title shot by winning the Elimination Chamber Match. She also played a crucial role in Ripley losing the title after getting into a heated exchange with her during the main event.

Ad

Trending

On X/Twitter, Belair reacted to Sky's win and simply posted the new champion's name in her latest message.

"Iyo Sky #wrESTleMania," wrote Belair.

Check out Bianca Belair's post on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bianca Belair was initially set for a clash against Ripley at WrestleMania 41. The now-former champion even confronted The EST after she won the Elimination Chamber Match in Toronto. However, the Women's World Championship match that was initially set for The Showcase of the Immortals has now been changed to Belair vs. Sky.

Belair is a former two-time WWE Women's Champion and a former one-time SmackDown Women's Champion (the title has been replaced with the Women's World Championship). She recently lost the Women's Tag Team Championship and marked her return to the singles division by winning her first Elimination Chamber Match. Come WrestleMania 41, the 35-year-old will aim to get her hands on singles gold once again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.