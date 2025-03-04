  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • "Somebody loves her" - Unhappy WWE Veteran shares backstage reason for IYO SKY's shocking title win (Exclusive)

"Somebody loves her" - Unhappy WWE Veteran shares backstage reason for IYO SKY's shocking title win (Exclusive)

By Lennard Surrao
Modified Mar 04, 2025 09:55 GMT
Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky battling during RAW
Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY battling during RAW's title match event. [Image via WWE.com]

WWE continued with the theme of surprises before WrestleMania, as IYO SKY surprisingly dethroned Rhea Ripley on RAW. Vince Russo, who wasn't too pleased by the outcome, speculated that someone within the company is very high on IYO SKY.

Ad

The WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber was headlined by the Women's World Championship match. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY put on a hard-fought contest with a rather controversial finish. Bianca Belair, the Women's Elimination Chamber match winner, got into an argument with Ripley near the announcer's desk and it seemingly may have unsettled the champion.

The Damage CTRL member proceeded to get a three-count over Ripley and pull off an unlikely title change before WrestleMania. What was previously expected to be a high-profile singles match between Ripley and Bianca at 'Mania could now become a Triple Threat showdown.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo reacted to the upset title change on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and believed IYO SKY had a very powerful supporter behind the scenes, which explains why WWE made her champion again.

"Because somebody loves her, that's why! I'm telling you somebody said IYO SKY deserved to be in the main event of WrestleMania. I'm telling you, somebody there said it and they are going to make that happen." [From 43:00 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Vince Russo quipped that he would have loved to hear the conversations in the locker room between officials regarding the decision to make IYO SKY the World Women's Champion this close to WrestleMania and at the expense of a big money clash between Ripley and Belair.

With just weeks to go before WWE WrestleMania 41, Triple H could have more swerves up his sleeve and Russo and the fans would be hoping they are logical booking calls.

Ad

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी