"Somebody loves her" - Unhappy WWE Veteran shares backstage reason for IYO SKY's shocking title win (Exclusive)

WWE continued with the theme of surprises before WrestleMania, as IYO SKY surprisingly dethroned Rhea Ripley on RAW. Vince Russo, who wasn't too pleased by the outcome, speculated that someone within the company is very high on IYO SKY.

The WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber was headlined by the Women's World Championship match. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY put on a hard-fought contest with a rather controversial finish. Bianca Belair, the Women's Elimination Chamber match winner, got into an argument with Ripley near the announcer's desk and it seemingly may have unsettled the champion.

The Damage CTRL member proceeded to get a three-count over Ripley and pull off an unlikely title change before WrestleMania. What was previously expected to be a high-profile singles match between Ripley and Bianca at 'Mania could now become a Triple Threat showdown.

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo reacted to the upset title change on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and believed IYO SKY had a very powerful supporter behind the scenes, which explains why WWE made her champion again.

"Because somebody loves her, that's why! I'm telling you somebody said IYO SKY deserved to be in the main event of WrestleMania. I'm telling you, somebody there said it and they are going to make that happen." [From 43:00 onwards]

Vince Russo quipped that he would have loved to hear the conversations in the locker room between officials regarding the decision to make IYO SKY the World Women's Champion this close to WrestleMania and at the expense of a big money clash between Ripley and Belair.

With just weeks to go before WWE WrestleMania 41, Triple H could have more swerves up his sleeve and Russo and the fans would be hoping they are logical booking calls.

