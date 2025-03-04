"There's only one person I want released from AEW" - Tony Khan demanded by fans to take action against absent star

Fans want AEW President Tony Khan to let one of his employees go so he could ply his trade elsewhere. The talent in question, Wardlow, has not been seen on television in almost a year.

All Elite Wrestling recently saw a number of high-profile departures, including the exits of Miro, Malakai Black, and Ricky Starks. After it was reported that Rey Fenix's profile had been removed from AEW's roster page, a new report emerged claiming that the former International Champion is officially a free agent, suggesting that both parties have successfully negotiated the luchador's departure.

Fenix's path to joining his brother Penta in WWE is reportedly clear. However, fans seem dissatisfied with the recent developments, with many voicing the opinion that All Elite Wrestling should also consider releasing Wardlow, suggesting the latter could seek out better prospects elsewhere.

Check out some of the fans' reactions below:

"Its not over until we get Wardlow and Hook outta there," wrote a user.

"There's still Wardlow," similarly observed another user.

"Yes! I am so happy he’s [Rey Fenix] out of that company . He wasn’t being used there and makes me mad. I also wish that Wardlow leave AEW too," tweeted a fan.

"Khantamano Bay will never be forgetten Let’s Wardlow outta there next [hands folded in prayer emoji]," tweeted another fan.

"We still got Wardlow, Hayter, and Takeshita to free," tweeted a user.

The War Dog has been absent from action since Dynamite: Big Business in March of last year, where he was defeated by defending champion and former ally Samoa Joe in an AEW World Title match. He appeared at Dynasty 2024 to help his Undisputed Kingdom stablemate Roderick Strong retain his International Championship against Kyle O'Reilly, but he has not been featured on television since then.

Possible reason behind Wardlow's AEW absence

Fans have been questioning AEW and Tony Khan about Wardlow's programming status for some time now. However, while speaking on the Stick to Wrestling podcast this past September, Undisputed Kingdom member Matt Taven stated that Mr. Mayhem has been dealing with a knee injury.

"Wardlow’s out with a knee injury, and as a guy with plenty of knee injuries in the past, they can be tricky. You start to think they’re one thing, and then you think they’re another, and then you think, 'Oh, I can get away with doing this or that,' and it seems to be more serious so, I think he’s just trying to figure out exactly what the best kind of treatment plan is to get him back on track with that knee."

Furthermore, Wardlow was involved in a vehicular accident in April 2024, which left him "banged up," in his own words, and that could also have necessitated an extended hiatus.

