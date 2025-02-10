After Malakai Black, two more big stars get removed from AEW's roster

AEW recently lost the services of Malakai Black after the Dutch striker chose not to re-sign with the promotion. Now, it seems like Tony Khan & Co. are finally letting go of two other absent stars: Ricky Starks and Miro.

Ricky Starks and Miro have had controversial runs in All Elite Wrestling, and both have seemingly been dissatisfied behind the scenes. The former Rusev spent months on the shelf due to injury before reportedly asking for his release in September of last year.

Meanwhile, the circumstances of Ricky Starks have been more mysterious and controversial. AEW sparked a flurry of speculation when it pulled Starks from a GCW show in December, but the 34-year-old has remained active on the independent scene. According to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone, Starks also asked for his release last month.

While AEW has provided no concrete updates on either star, both of them have now been pulled from the promotion's official roster. In the past, this has been an indicator that a wrestler is on their way out or has already departed the company.

WWE is the obvious landing spot for both Starks and Miro, with the latter being well-known to fans as Rusev. Ricky Starks has drawn interest for a potential NXT run, and he remains good friends with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in real life. Whether the two find their way to Triple H's company remains to be seen.

