Unfortunate update on Ricky Starks - Reports 

A recent report has shed light on Ricky Starks' future amid his unexplained absence from AEW. As per the latest rumors, the former FTW Champion has requested his release from All Elite Wrestling after months of inactivity.

Starks' last match in AEW went down in March 2024, when he lost in a tag team bout. Though he has competed on indie wrestling shows since then, there's been no sign of his return to the Tony Khan-led promotion. Earlier today, a report came out highlighting that Ricky Starks had requested to be let go from his contract.

Sportskeeda's own Dr. Chris Featherstone has now shared some more details surrounding the situation. It was noted that The Absolute has been frustrated with his booking in the company. Moreover, it was mentioned that Starks hadn't turned down any creative pitches from AEW and was simply not being used anymore.

"Ricky Starks has asked for his release from AEW, I have been informed. The reason is due to frustrations with the current creative process and not being used since a tag team loss with Big Bill against Top Flight, 10 months ago, on the March 30, 2024 episode of Collision. I have also been informed that Starks has never turned down any creative ideas throughout his entire 10-month television absence, and he is simply just not being utilized. Starks is currently still with the company, and his release at this time is not being granted," wrote Featherstone.

Only time will tell how things pan out for Starks and if he and AEW ever come to an agreement to bring him back on TV.

