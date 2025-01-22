  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Unfortunate update on Ricky Starks - Reports 

Unfortunate update on Ricky Starks - Reports 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Jan 22, 2025 16:00 GMT
(Image Credits - Ricky Starks
Image Credits - Ricky Starks' Instagram account

A recent report has shed light on Ricky Starks' future amid his unexplained absence from AEW. As per the latest rumors, the former FTW Champion has requested his release from All Elite Wrestling after months of inactivity.

Starks' last match in AEW went down in March 2024, when he lost in a tag team bout. Though he has competed on indie wrestling shows since then, there's been no sign of his return to the Tony Khan-led promotion. Earlier today, a report came out highlighting that Ricky Starks had requested to be let go from his contract.

Sportskeeda's own Dr. Chris Featherstone has now shared some more details surrounding the situation. It was noted that The Absolute has been frustrated with his booking in the company. Moreover, it was mentioned that Starks hadn't turned down any creative pitches from AEW and was simply not being used anymore.

also-read-trending Trending
"Ricky Starks has asked for his release from AEW, I have been informed. The reason is due to frustrations with the current creative process and not being used since a tag team loss with Big Bill against Top Flight, 10 months ago, on the March 30, 2024 episode of Collision. I have also been informed that Starks has never turned down any creative ideas throughout his entire 10-month television absence, and he is simply just not being utilized. Starks is currently still with the company, and his release at this time is not being granted," wrote Featherstone.

Only time will tell how things pan out for Starks and if he and AEW ever come to an agreement to bring him back on TV.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी