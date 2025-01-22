Major AEW star requests release; Tony Khan's decision reportedly revealed

A popular AEW star has reportedly asked for his release. President Tony Khan's decision on the matter has now seemingly been revealed.

The major AEW star in question, Ricky Starks, was last seen on TV in March 2024. Amid his absence, there has been much speculation regarding Starks' future in the company. He has also been rumored to join WWE once his contract concludes. The Absolute apparently still has an undisclosed amount of time left on his deal but has yet to return to an All Elite Wrestling ring.

Ricky Starks recently asked for his release from AEW, according to a new report. On WrestlePurists' YouTube channel, Ibou reported that Tony Khan wouldn't release The Absolute, and he might have to wait until his agreement expires to depart the company.

"At the end of the day, things happened to where he's on the outs with AEW right now. It is what it is. There's a lot of things, most of it will never be reported. But ultimately there's a falling out there and it is what it is. He's asked for a release, Tony won't give it to him, and he's just going to wait the rest of his deal. He's going to stay relevant by working indy dates and good for him, I'm happy for him. That's just gonna be the situation in the meantime." [H/T: Cultaholic]

Ricky Starks wrestled a former AEW star outside the Tony Khan-led promotion

Amid his lengthy absence from AEW TV, Ricky Starks recently squared off against his former colleague, Mike Santana, at House of Glory Watch The Throne. The HOG Heavyweight Title bout ended via DQ in favor of Santana.

Over the past year, The Absolute has made appearances for multiple independent promotions despite his absence from the Tony Khan-led organization. Fans will have to wait and see what the future has in store for Starks.

