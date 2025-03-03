Rey Fenix has left AEW amidst rampant WWE rumors - Reports

Rey Fenix has seemingly departed AEW. After a season of controversy and speculation, the lucha sensation has finally been removed from the company's roster.

Fenix and his brother, Penta El Zero Miedo, were reportedly set to depart AEW together late last year. After rumors emerged that Konnan had brokered a deal with WWE for the tag team while they were still under contract, Tony Khan added injury time to Rey's deal, extending it well into 2025.

Penta made his WWE debut early this year and became an instant fan favorite. Meanwhile, Rey Fenix has been quietly riding out his contract until today. Now, the 34-year-old has been removed from AEW's official roster, and PWInsider reports that he is officially a free agent.

It seems that Tony Khan might have released the masked star earlier than anticipated, as he recently did with Ricky Starks. There's no confirmation of what Fenix may do next, but it seems certain that he'll join his brother in WWE as soon as possible.

Penta and Rey Fenix were top stars on AEW's original roster. They are former AEW World Tag Team and World Trios Champions (alongside PAC), and Fenix is also a former AEW International Champion. It remains to be seen whether they'll team up again in WWE.

