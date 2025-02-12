Major update on AEW potentially releasing Rey Fenix - Reports

AEW released several top stars this week, putting multiple former champions on the free agency list. The future of Rey Fenix has been up in the air for months, as he is seemingly waiting to join brother Penta in WWE. Sources have now revealed how Fenix's request was almost granted.

Tony Khan surprised wrestling fans this week by releasing Miro, Ricky Starks, and Malakai Black. All three wrestlers had been the subject of rumors and speculation for months, with their departures expected for various reasons. Starks debuted on WWE NXT last night, while the former Aleister Black is expected to return to the global juggernaut in the near future.

Fenix is still expected to join Penta in WWE, but the last word was that his contract ran until later this year due to injury time. Khan actually considered letting the former International Champion out of his All Elite Wrestling contract, according to Fightful Select. The release was considered before the departures of Miro, Starks, and Black.

Sources began to share chatter on potential AEW releases in the works on Friday, and the initial belief was that this was a reference to the controversial Bear Boulder situation. Officials quickly handled Boulder's release, but there was talk of more releases happening or coming soon.

AEW officials, for a while now, have discussed potentially letting contracts lapse for a few talents that were not happy or wanted to sign with another company, if not outright releasing these particular wrestlers. Fenix's release was considered at one point, but that obviously did not happen.

Fenix has been looking for ways to get out of his AEW contract, according to a recent Wrestling Observer report. It was speculated that the 34-year-old is looking for ways to get fired.

Tony Khan announces AEW Dynamite perk

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will feature MJF vs. Dustin Rhodes for the first time ever. Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to announce that the match will air with no commercials.

"@dustinrhodes vs @The_MJF Presented Commercial-Free! After last Wednesday’s war of words, Dustin Rhodes will fight MJF 1-on-1 [tonight] on Dynamite + the match will be commercial-free," Tony Khan wrote.

Tonight's Dynamite was taped yesterday from the H-E-B Center in Austin, TX, due to the roster traveling to Australia. Sportskeeda Wrestling has Dynamite spoilers and will present full coverage later tonight.

