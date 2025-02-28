WWE already making plans for top AEW star; huge signing imminent - Reports

AEW shocked the wrestling world with the promotion's recent departures, and then WWE pulled an even bigger shocker with at least one talent acquisition following the exits. Now with the biggest time of the year on the horizon, Triple H and his team are reportedly looking to finalize a highly-anticipated roster.

Penta took the WWE Universe by storm earlier this year, and he has maintained that momentum with an undefeated streak in singles competition. The masked Superstar was originally set to join the biggest wrestling company in the world with his brother Rey Fénix, but their controversial exit from All Elite Wrestling included a spat with Tony Khan where Rey had his contract extended due to injury time.

The Lucha Brothers may be reuniting in WWE sooner than later after all. WWE's Creative Writing Team is reportedly working on plans for Rey's arrival on the main roster, according to The Wrestling Observer. This indicates Rey's arrival is a happening and expected for the near future, at least internally.

Sources noted that there is still no confirmation on Khan releasing Fénix from his contract. It was reported weeks back, when AEW released Ricky Saints (aka Ricky Starks), Miro, and Malakai Black, that Khan also considered letting Rey out of his contract.

This latest report could be a sign of Khan finally changing his mind and letting Rey out of his deal earlier than planned. The injury time was reportedly keeping the high-flyer locked into an All Elite contract until later this year. No timeframe was given for when Rey may be a free agent.

Tony Khan touts AEW hot streak

All Elite Wrestling is coming off its debut in Australia with Grand Slam and headed into its sixth annual Revolution PPV.

Tony Khan took to X to tout the period of All Elite success following Dynamite.

"I thought last night was an excellent Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, + I believe AEW is on a streak of tremendous shows currently! Collision is on a fantastic run now, + we’re back THIS SATURDAY! 8pm ET/7pm CT on both @TNTdrama + @StreamOnMax! See you at #AEWCollision SATURDAY!," Tony Khan wrote.

The company will run the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA for Saturday's Collision. A Dynamite-Collision double taping will take place next Wednesday at the Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, CA as the go-home Revolution tapings.

