4 stars Jon Moxley could recruit to form Death Riders 2.0 in AEW

At Revolution 2025, Jon Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against Cope. The two stars will be out for each other's flesh when they battle each other at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Ad

In the past few weeks, The Rated-R Superstar has actively tried to clear his path for Revolution. Working alongside Jay White, Willow Nightingale, and other babyfaces, Cope has taken out each member of The Death Riders one by one.

Claudio Castagnoli, Pac, and Marina Shafir have already become the victims of the wrath of Cope and his allies. Wheeler Yuta is set to lock horns with the 51-year-old veteran on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. If The Ultimate Opportunist manages to eliminate Yuta's threat this Wednesday, The One True King will be left on his own for his upcoming title defense.

Ad

Trending

However, The Purveyor of Violence could have a backup plan up his sleeve. Some new soldiers could step up to assist The Ace of AEW when he takes on Cope in California. In this article, let's look at four stars Jon Moxley could recruit for The Death Riders 2.0.

#4. Megan Bayne could be Jon Moxley's secret weapon

Megan Bayne has been on a roll since her debut in All Elite Wrestling. The Megasus has targeted top stars like Kris Statlander and Thunder Rosa, indicating her desire to run through the AEW women's division.

Ad

At Revolution 2025, The Greek Goddess could stun the world by joining hands with Jon Moxley. Aligning herself with the promotion's most dominant faction could allow Bayne to mark her entry into the AEW Women's World Title picture. The 26-year-old star's rage and aggression will impress The One True King.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Greek Goddess could provide some much-needed assistance to Moxley when he clashes with Cope on March 9. After somehow getting rid of Marina Shafir, The Ultimate Opportunist might not be ready to deal with Megan Bayne's threat.

Bayne's interference could prompt Beth Phoenix to come out and rescue her husband. A confrontation between The Glamazon and The Megasus will certainly lead to a huge crowd pop.

#3. Gabe Kidd could establish himself as an AEW mainstay by aligning himself with Jon Moxley

Gabe Kidd is one of the fastest-rising stars in NJPW. The 27-year-old performer recently made the world take notice of his incredible abilities at Wrestle Dynasty 2025, where he pushed Kenny Omega to the limits.

Ad

The Young Bull has now set his sights on taking over All Elite Wrestling. Kidd has become active in the Jacksonville-based promotion in the past few weeks. The Mad Man of the Bullet Club War Dogs is eager to decimate the top stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion and make a name for himself.

Gabe Kidd's ruthless and hard-hitting combat style makes him a perfect fit for The Death Riders 2.0. If War Ready sticks around for a while, he could be a great honorary member of the Moxley-led faction.

Ad

At Revolution 2025, the reigning NJPW Strong Openweight Champion could agree to stand in Jon Moxley's corner. The Young Bull could annihilate Cope behind the referee's back, allowing The One True King to take advantage.

The Purveyor of Violence would be delighted to get the support of Gabe Kidd and recruit the 27-year-old star as an official member of the Death Riders.

#2. Powerhouse Hobbs has worked with Jon Moxley in the past

In September 2020, Jon Moxley introduced Powerhouse Hobbs to the AEW audience. The Monstar remained Moxley's ally for a brief period before the duo eventually became enemies.

Ad

Hobbs and Moxley proceeded to face each other a number of times. At AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, The Purveyor of Violence successfully defended his AEW World Title against the behemoth star.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a surprising turn of events, The Monstar could join hands with one of his biggest rivals in the Tony Khan-led company at Revolution 2025. The arch-rivals could get on the same page for a greater benefit, similar to what we recently saw with John Cena's alliance with The Rock.

A similar kind of situation could transpire at Revolution 2025, where Powerhouse Hobbs could finally see the light and become Jon Moxley's disciple. The former TNT Champion could sell his soul to the 39-year-old star by attacking Cope at Revolution 2025.

Ad

While The Death Riders are already a dangerous unit, the addition of a super heavyweight would make the group unstoppable. If the former Team Taz member comes to the aid of Moxley, Cope's chances of victory will significantly go down.

#1. Jay White could pull off a swerve at Revolution 2025

Jay White has been a thorn in the side of The Death Riders for a while. At Worlds End 2024, Jon Moxley pinned The Switchblade in a Four-Way match to retain his AEW World Championship. However, it has not stopped The Catalyst from waging war with the villainous faction.

Ad

In recent weeks, Jay White has taken a backseat to Cope and the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion seems content to be a supporting character to The Master Manipulator at the moment. The two stars have worked closely together to eliminate the members of The Death Riders from the equation.

However, The Catalyst will not be too glad about the 51-year-old veteran getting a World Title shot before him. The former Bullet Club leader could show his true colors at Revolution 2025 by attacking The Rated-R Superstar.

Ad

After launching a brutal assault on The Ultimate Opportunist, Jay White could pledge his allegiance to The One True King. All of this could be a part of White's bigger plan, as he could be looking to destroy The Death Riders from the inside by creating rifts within the faction.

The Switchblade could eventually turn his back on an isolated Jon Moxley and challenge him for the AEW World Championship. The King Switch might not care much about Cope's title aspirations, as he would be eager to get the job done himself.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.