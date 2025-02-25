"Everyone is trying to get the bag from TK," "Let him walk" - Fans erupt after major update on popular AEW star comes to light

A popular star is reportedly about to enter contract negotiations with AEW. The name in question is HOOK, who joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2020.

A few hours ago, it was reported that Barry Bloom will represent HOOK in his upcoming contract negotiations. Bloom is a renowned wrestling agent who has represented top stars like Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and The Young Bucks in the past.

The report also mentioned that AEW was keen on retaining the former FTW Champion's services. But some fans on X/Twitter think that Tony Khan should let him go as he doesn't bring much value to the company.

"Everyone is trying to get the bag from TK after a lot of people got overpaid," a fan wrote.

"Let him walk, he brings absolutely nothing to the table. He's too small, can't talk, has absolutely no character," a user wrote.

"Am i the only one who thinks he is boring? Love AEW with everything I have, but I just dont see it with him i dont know why," a person tweeted.

Other X/Twitter users believe The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil would be a great addition to WWE, especially to the NXT roster.

"Is he sure he doesn’t wanna explore his options I heard Tuesday nights would love him," read a tweet.

"HOOK BELONGS IN #WWENXT," claimed another fan.

The upstart is immensely popular among fans and has a bright future in the industry.

HOOK seemingly secured a significant endorsement role outside of AEW

Despite being relatively young, HOOK has created a huge name for himself in the pro wrestling industry. Recently, he was featured on a major clothing brand's social media profile.

Earlier this month, Tommy Hilfiger shared a picture of the young wrestler and model Ava Dash on its official Instagram story. It looked like he had landed a major non-wrestling deal with the clothing brand.

HOOK has been feuding with Christian Cage and The Patriarchy for some time. It all started when the WWE veteran attacked his father, Taz. Katsuyori Shibata and Samoa Joe are aiding him in his rivalry against Cage and his allies.

