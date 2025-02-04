  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WATCH: AEW star Hook seemingly lands major non-wrestling endorsement role 

WATCH: AEW star Hook seemingly lands major non-wrestling endorsement role 

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Feb 04, 2025 04:35 GMT
Hook is a former FTW Champion [Image Credits: AEW
Hook is a former FTW Champion [Image Credits: AEW's Instagram]

Up-and-coming AEW star HOOK was recently featured in an interesting non-wrestling appearance. The former FTW Champion was featured on a renowned clothing brand's social media post.

Over the closing months of 2024, HOOK had been locked in a feud with Christian Cage and The Patriarchy. The stemmed from The Patriarch, in storyline, attacking the 25-year-old star's father, All Elite announcer Taz. After defeating Nick Wayne on Rampage: New Year's Smash last year, the New York native finally faced off against The Prodigy's "father" on AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage earlier this month.

The aforementioned bout ended in a DQ victory for HOOK after Christian's "sons" Wayne and Kip Sabian attacked him in the ring. However, both he and his ally Katsuyori Shibata would afterward be rescued by the returning Samoa Joe, who reunited with his teammates and fought off the heel stable.

also-read-trending Trending

As his All Elite Wrestling career continues to blossom, HOOK recently found himself being featured on a major clothing brand's social media profile. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil appeared, alongside model Ava Dash, in Tommy Hilfiger's official Instagram Story. It seems that the star has landed a major non-wrestling deal with the brand. It remains to be seen whether he will appear more often on their socials.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Check out the story below:

HOOK and Ava Dash [Image Credits: Tommy Hilfiger&#039;s IG Story]
HOOK and Ava Dash [Image Credits: Tommy Hilfiger's IG Story]

In the meantime, hostilities resumed between HOOK and The Patriarchy this past Saturday.

HOOK was in action this week on AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling taped this past weekend's edition of Collision in the VBC Probst Arena in Huntsville, AL, after hosting the January 29 episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. The show opened with a tag team bout pitting Samoa Joe and HOOK against The Patriarchy's Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian.

The victory went to the babyfaces after The Samoan Submission Machine planted Sabian with a muscle buster. Unfortunately, both the former AEW World Champion and HOOK were afterward ambushed by Christian Cage. The Instant Classic especially went after Joe, stomping the latter's head on his World Title bout contract holder.

It remains to be seen how HOOK may retaliate against Christian in the upcoming All Elite Wrestling programming.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी