WATCH: AEW star Hook seemingly lands major non-wrestling endorsement role 

Up-and-coming AEW star HOOK was recently featured in an interesting non-wrestling appearance. The former FTW Champion was featured on a renowned clothing brand's social media post.

Over the closing months of 2024, HOOK had been locked in a feud with Christian Cage and The Patriarchy. The stemmed from The Patriarch, in storyline, attacking the 25-year-old star's father, All Elite announcer Taz. After defeating Nick Wayne on Rampage: New Year's Smash last year, the New York native finally faced off against The Prodigy's "father" on AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage earlier this month.

The aforementioned bout ended in a DQ victory for HOOK after Christian's "sons" Wayne and Kip Sabian attacked him in the ring. However, both he and his ally Katsuyori Shibata would afterward be rescued by the returning Samoa Joe, who reunited with his teammates and fought off the heel stable.

Trending

As his All Elite Wrestling career continues to blossom, HOOK recently found himself being featured on a major clothing brand's social media profile. The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil appeared, alongside model Ava Dash, in Tommy Hilfiger's official Instagram Story. It seems that the star has landed a major non-wrestling deal with the brand. It remains to be seen whether he will appear more often on their socials.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Check out the story below:

HOOK and Ava Dash [Image Credits: Tommy Hilfiger's IG Story]

Expand Tweet

In the meantime, hostilities resumed between HOOK and The Patriarchy this past Saturday.

HOOK was in action this week on AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling taped this past weekend's edition of Collision in the VBC Probst Arena in Huntsville, AL, after hosting the January 29 episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. The show opened with a tag team bout pitting Samoa Joe and HOOK against The Patriarchy's Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian.

The victory went to the babyfaces after The Samoan Submission Machine planted Sabian with a muscle buster. Unfortunately, both the former AEW World Champion and HOOK were afterward ambushed by Christian Cage. The Instant Classic especially went after Joe, stomping the latter's head on his World Title bout contract holder.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how HOOK may retaliate against Christian in the upcoming All Elite Wrestling programming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback