Christian Cage brutally stomps former WWE star's head on AEW Collision

Christian Cage unleashed hell on a former WWE star as he brutally stomped his head on AEW Collision. The star has been on a rampage lately.

Cage is one of the most unhinged stars in AEW and he usually never thinks twice when it comes to taking out people. The Patriarchy leader has had some intense matches over the years but he took things a step too far with former WWE star Samoa Joe.

Samoa Joe has been a thorn in the side of The Patriarchy since his return to AEW programming. He defeated Nick Wayne last week and this week, he teamed up with Hook to take on Wayne and Kip Sabian. Joe and Hook came out on top but it was a totally different story after the match.

Christian Cage attacked Joe from behind with his contract and then soon after, he stomped on Joe’s head using the contract as the base. That was tough to watch as the former WWE star made his intentions clear. He also attacked Hook with the contract.

It will be interesting to see how Samoa Joe will react to this attack by the Patriarchy and whether or not he will return the favor. Christian Cage has taken his viciousness to a whole new level and it seems that there is no stopping him at this point in time.

