Update on AEW star’s signing: Impact on contract and more - Reports

One of AEW's rising prospects may soon be up for contract negotiations with the Tony Khan-led promotion. As such, the star in question - HOOK - has reportedly signed with an industry-renowned wrestling agent, the latter being none other than Barry Bloom.

The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil had been fighting Christian Cage and The Patriarchy on his own until his rival-turned-mentor Samoa Joe came to his aid at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage last month. The duo reunited with Katsuyori Shibata, officially called themselves The Opps, and defeated The Patriarch and his sons Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian in a trios competition last Wednesday.

As fans speculate on what AEW has planned for HOOK and his fearsome veteran teammates, a report has emerged regarding the 25-year-old star's contract with the company and his future representation. PWInsider's Mike Johnson recently revealed that the final FTW Champion has signed with noted agent Barry Bloom ahead of imminent discussions regarding his agreement with All Elite Wrestling.

The report also claimed that Bloom had taken on HOOK as a client several months earlier and that the Jacksonville-based promotion is expected to try and retain the young grappler's services. Bloom has a decorated portfolio as an agent, having previously represented top stars like The Young Bucks, Will Ospreay, and former AEW World Champions Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho.

It remains to be seen how HOOK manages his upcoming contract discussions, especially as he continues to appear in prominent angles alongside top stars and industry veterans on All Elite television.

What HOOK has been up to lately in AEW

HOOK had been going after Christian Cage and his "sons" for having attacked his father and later injuring his hand last year. This led to a singles match between the New York native and The Instant Classic, which unfortunately ended in a disqualification victory for the babyface.

The Patriarchy did launch a post-match assault on HOOK, but he was rescued by the returning Samoa Joe, who made his in-ring comeback by taking down Nick Wayne at AEW Collision: Homecoming.

HOOK then teamed up with the former AEW World Champion to defeat The Prodigy and Kip Sabian on a later episode of the Saturday night show.

Earlier this month on Dynamite (February 12), the duo was joined in action by Katsuyori Shibata as they swiftly defeated Aaron Solo, Jon Cruz, and Rosario Grillo, after which Joe officially revealed the name of their faction to be The Opps. The newly-christened trio proceeded to have another successful performance last Wednesday against The Patriarchy, as mentioned earlier.

