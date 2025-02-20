  • home icon
  Newly formed AEW faction wipes out opponents on Dynamite

Newly formed AEW faction wipes out opponents on Dynamite

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Feb 20, 2025 02:03 GMT
AEW Dynamite is the weekly Wednesday show of the promotion
AEW Dynamite is the weekly Wednesday show of the promotion [photo: Triller TV's Livestream of AEW Dynamite]

One of the newest factions in AEW put on a dominant display, taking down their rivals tonight on AEW Dynamite. This did not come easily, but it was a done deal as soon as they started rolling.

The Opps came out tonight for their grudge match against The Patriarchy. They debuted a new entrance and theme song, signaling that this stable was here to stay.

Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata entered the match with heavy offense as they unloaded heavy strikes on Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian. Initially, Christian Cage seemed to want almost nothing to do with this as he let his sons do his bidding.

As the match progressed, each of the men in the match received a spotlight, but the Opps took advantage of the chaos. Joe was able to isolate Christian Cage, while Shibata did likewise with Sabian. This allowed Hook to operate one-on-one with Nick Wayne.

It appeared that The Prodigy had the upper hand as he knocked down The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil. He then tried to hit his Wayne's World finisher off the top rope, but Hook countered this into the Redrum.

Christian and Sabian could not do anything as Joe blocked their way to the ring. He had to watch his son tap out, giving the new AEW faction a momentous win.

Edited by Neda Ali
