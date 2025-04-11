"Matter of time before someone dies in a AEW ring" - Fans terrified over footage of Hook puking on Dynamite

AEW star HOOK is the son of ECW legend Taz. Just like his father, the 25-year-old is a skilled in-ring competitor. In his first-ever match in December 2021, he defeated Fuego Del Sol via submission. He has held the now-defunct FTW Championship thrice. This title was introduced by his father in 1998.

Ad

The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil is in a faction with Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata. This group is known as the Opps and even though they are quite new, they have gotten over with fans. Joe, HOOK, and Shibata are currently in a feud with the infamous Death Riders faction. On this week's Dynamite, HOOK & Samoa Joe locked horns with Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta. This was quite an entertaining bout but unfortunately, its highlight was the former FTW Champion puking in the ring.

Ad

Trending

The clip of HOOK throwing up in the ring went viral on Twitter. Fans worldwide were horrified by this incident. They criticized Tony Khan, the company's management, and referees for not doing better. They strongly believe that the match should have been stopped but the fact that it continued showcased All Elite Wrestling's unprofessionalism.

Fans react to HOOK puking. (Image via Makaveli and The Death of AEW's X)

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Fans react to HOOK puking. (Image via Makaveli and The Death of AEW's X)

The Opps are coming for the AEW World Trios Championship

On this week's Dynamite, a furious Samoa Joe picked up and announced that he, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata were coming for the World Trios Title. This means, the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil finally has the opportunity to become a champion again.

Ad

"Death Riders! You cowardly SOBs! We came here to get into a fist fight, and it seems like the Death Riders are cowards. So I say we make it really simple. The Opps versus the Death Riders and we’re coming for the Trios championship!” said Joe. [H/T All Elite Wrestling's official website]

Ad

The Opps are one of the most dominant factions in all of professional wrestling right now. Hopefully, they will achieve immense success this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More