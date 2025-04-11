AEW’s Samoa Joe tells his side of 9-year-old WWE incident and Triple H’s reaction

Samoa Joe has broken his silence and revealed his side of the story of a nine-year-old WWE incident involving an AEW star. He also revealed how Triple H reacted to it.

Ad

Joe was the NXT Champion when he took on Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT Takeover Brooklyn II in 2016. There, he lost the title in what was a great match against the former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star. However, when making his entrance, he had an incident where he pushed current AEW star MJF, who was acting as a bodyguard, to the side.

Samoa Joe was speaking with Chris Van Vliet when he gave his side of what had happened. He said:

Ad

Trending

“I remember just the whole segment coming together. What had really happened is we had done a couple runs of the common entering the arena shot, and I kept going I’m bored of the shot because, it’s just so walking to the deal. Then as a joke, I said, and I didn’t tell MJF the time because I was kind of just doing as a gag. I go, ‘Hey man, when I’m coming out now just really be clearing out the hallways for me.’ ‘Yeah, sure, bro, no problem.’ I come out and I shoved him and we cut whatever there. I remember I looked up and everybody was dying behind the camera. And I looked at him, and he was like giggling too. I think it ended up going to the truck Hunter was in the truck, kind of doing pre-production for the show and he just goes, 'Oh God, we’re keeping that.'” [H/T Fightful]

Ad

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Ad

Samoa Joe on if he thought MJF would make it big

In the same segment, Samoa Joe was asked if he thought MJF would go on to become as big a star as he is now. To which he said:

“No, none. Well, I knew all the guys there at the time were, I think they were Brian Myers’ guys, essentially from his school, Create A Pro. I knew he had good dudes so I remember asking are you Brian’s guys, yeah, okay, cool. So I remember when I was doing the bit, the guy would get it, and he did. It was a hilarious thing. I’m glad we got to revisit it.” [H/T Fightful]

It is telling that Samoa Joe had this to say about MJF. It will be interesting to see what the former AEW Champion will have to say about it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More