AEW is struggling. Here are 5 things it needs to do ASAP

AEW has been around since 2019 and has fostered a loyal fanbase behind. The fans have been cheering on Tony Khan's company and want it to succeed more than ever. So it's a bit disappointing to see the Jacksonville-based promotion struggling at the moment.

While the product from All Elite Wrestling on TV isn't completely bad, it still gets negative reactions from fans and experts for some of its angles and mistakes. At the end of the day, the fans want wrestling promotions to do their best so it resonates with more people and creates healthy competition. So, here are five things that AEW needs to start doing ASAP to improve:

#5. Push newer stars to the top

Many fans have grown tired of seeing Jon Moxley at the top and are complaining about his reign. It seems like AEW is stretching this angle for longer than it deserves to be.

If you look at Mercedes Mone's run with the TBS Title, it seems like the promotion wants to have already established stars as their top champions. This doesn't need to be the case though. Fans have been vying for newer younger stars to climb to the top and are hoping for Tony Khan to grant them a spot in the limelight.

Beloved superstars such as Powerhouse Hobbs, Darby Allin, Harley Cameron, and more are all in line, waiting to get their spot in the main-event scene. Fans would surely pop loudly to see any of their favorites get a shot at the top instead of the current bigger names.

#4. Invest in character work

AEW has a roster filled with colorful and serious characters that have won the hearts of many fans. However, it seems like the promotion has only pushed matches and work rates over meaningful character work.

While there have been meaningful glimpses of poignant character development such as Hangman Page's evolution and most recently Swerve Strickland's admission of guilt, those are too far and few. Tony Khan needs to push his talent to invest more time into their characters and gimmicks. This will help the audience keep coming back to tune into AEW Dynamite and Collision to see their progression each week.

#3. Stop delaying huge moments

It's true that sometimes time and suspense is needed to help build a bigger pop once the moment finally happens. However, when an angle is stretched for too long, it loses fans' interest.

So far, AEW fans need some bigger moments that they would latch on to instead of facing disappointment. One of these bigger moments that the promotion could create is reuniting Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. Many fans are speculating that Cope will turn to his former friend for assistance once he returns to help take down FTR.

Tony Khan should then give the fans what they want to see, it surely would get him a huge rating. The sooner the better, certainly does apply in this case as it would generate huge interest from wrestling fans to see the iconic duo reunite for a tag team run.

#2. Stop doing a slow build like the WWE

AEW has been trying to form long-term storytelling techniques as of late. It's surely an effective method to try and engage your audience for the long term, but they need a shot in the arm right now.

While WWE can afford to do slower builds such as their current strategy for WrestleMania, Tony Khan needs to realize that to make All In successful, he needs to pull something big every week.

As of now, the fan interest isn't what it used to be, so it's time for Tony Khan to make this build toward All In Texas fantastic. He needs to make each feud as entertaining as possible to drive in a huge crowd and make the PPV another success for the promotion.

#1. Stop underutilizing AEW's homegrown talent

AEW has a huge roster of talent who are waiting in line to step up and make their mark in the promotion. However, it seems like Tony Khan has preferred to make the well-known stars the face of his promotion, rather than pushing his own talent.

Less time has been given to their homegrown stars and that is one of the promotion's biggest mistakes. All Elite Wrestling needs to start investing more in these stars rather than keeping them off TV. This mistake has led to some talent leaving the promotion to join WWE, such as Ethan Page, Lexis King (fka Brian Pillman Jr.), and Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks).

