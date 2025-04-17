WATCH: Samoa Joe breaks character to address fans after AEW Dynamite goes off air

Samoa Joe has once again captured gold in AEW on this week's special edition of Dynamite. The legendary grappler took to a microphone after the show to address the crowd and acknowledge his peers who had joined him in the ring.

The Samoan Submission Machine teamed with his stable-mate Katsuyori Shibata and his former rival, Powerhouse Hobbs, to finally take down and dethrone The Death Riders of their trios belts on Dynamite: Spring BreakThru. The Embodiment of Willpower joined the veteran members of The Opps in the main event after Jon Moxley and his crew had seemingly incapacitated HOOK, as was announced earlier on the show.

The violent heel faction used every means at their disposal to try and retain their AEW World Trios Titles. However, courtesy of interventions by Willow Nightingale and Swerve Strickland, the babyface alliance managed to take Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta off the board, allowing Joe to choke out Moxley himself to secure the win for his team.

Numerous babyfaces from the All Elite locker room, including Willow, Swerve, Will Ospreay, and more, joined Joe in the ring to celebrate the defeat of The Death Riders. After Dynamite: Spring Breakthru went off-air, The Destroyer grabbed a microphone and addressed the Boston crowd in the MGM Music Hall. He spoke about having won major titles in the city previously and acknowledged his trios partners and the other talent present in the ring.

Seeing how Joe put the Tony Khan-led company's world champion to sleep this week, it remains to be seen if he will be given a one-on-one title bout with Moxley himself.

Tentative card for this week's AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling will return to the same venue where it hosted Dynamite this week to present AEW Collision: Spring BreakThru on Thursday - instead of the show's usual Saturday night timeslot. At least three matches have already been announced for the program, including:

Adam Cole vs. TBA [Open challenge for the TNT Championship]

Komander (c) vs. Nick Wayne [for the ROH World TV Championship]

Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart and Kris Statlander [with Women's World Champion Toni Storm on commentary]

It remains to be seen what the Jacksonville-based promotion has planned for viewers on Collision, especially in light of the show's recent spike in ratings.

