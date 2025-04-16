FTR's bold move propels AEW Collision ahead of WrestleMania 41 week

The AEW Collision following Dynasty featured the aftermath of the disastrous events at the pay-per-view. Former World Tag Team Champions FTR turned heel and decimated Cope. This shocking moment was one of the most talked-about points of the week. AEW shows have been gaining more momentum in the WrestleMania 41 week, as a positive report recently emerged.

Ad

The Saturday night show featured three Owen Hart Foundation Tournament quarterfinals. Jamie Hayter, Konosuke Takeshita, and Athena won their bouts and will compete in the semifinals of the tournament. Megan Bayne also made a huge statement after failing to capture the AEW Women's World Championship from Toni Storm.

Fans also witnessed Anthony Bowens in action as he returned to Dynasty. On Collision, FTR was one of the key characters for this week's edition. The duo explained their actions and also wrestled Angelo Parker and Matt Menard later in the night.

Ad

Trending

According to Wrestlenomics, the recent edition of AEW Collision drew 455,000 and was rated 0.12 among the 18-49 demographics. This number had significantly improved compared to last week, when the show garnered a total audience of 335,000 and was rated 0.08.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if AEW Collision will continue to increase its viewership graph.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More