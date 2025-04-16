FTR's bold move propels AEW Collision ahead of WrestleMania 41 week

The AEW Collision following Dynasty featured the aftermath of the disastrous events at the pay-per-view. Former World Tag Team Champions FTR turned heel and decimated Cope. This shocking moment was one of the most talked-about points of the week. AEW shows have been gaining more momentum in the WrestleMania 41 week, as a positive report recently emerged.
The Saturday night show featured three Owen Hart Foundation Tournament quarterfinals. Jamie Hayter, Konosuke Takeshita, and Athena won their bouts and will compete in the semifinals of the tournament. Megan Bayne also made a huge statement after failing to capture the AEW Women's World Championship from Toni Storm.
Fans also witnessed Anthony Bowens in action as he returned to Dynasty. On Collision, FTR was one of the key characters for this week's edition. The duo explained their actions and also wrestled Angelo Parker and Matt Menard later in the night.
According to Wrestlenomics, the recent edition of AEW Collision drew 455,000 and was rated 0.12 among the 18-49 demographics. This number had significantly improved compared to last week, when the show garnered a total audience of 335,000 and was rated 0.08.
It will be interesting to see if AEW Collision will continue to increase its viewership graph.