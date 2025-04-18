First Young Bucks match confirmed after AEW return

The Young Bucks returned to AEW earlier this month in a controversial manner, aiming to forge a mega alliance with the promotion's top heel act. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson's in-ring return for the Tony Khan-led company has now been confirmed, as they are scheduled to face Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight next week.

The All Elite EVPs made their shocking comeback during the main event of Dynasty 2025, taking down Swerve Strickland with an EVP Trigger to help Jon Moxley retain his AEW World Championship. They revealed afterward that their involvement was intended as an olive branch to The One True King and his crew, offering them to join forces with The Elite.

The Jackson Brothers once again tried to aid The Death Riders during their AEW World Trios Championship defense against The Opps and Powerhouse Hobbs this week on Dynamite: Spring BreakThru. Unfortunately for them, a vengeful Swerve arrived to foil The Bucks' plans, allowing Samoa Joe to put Moxley to sleep and secure the win and the titles for his team. The victors celebrated in the ring afterward and were joined by other babyfaces from the locker room, including Will Ospreay, Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight.

It appears that supporting the downfall of The Death Riders and, therefore, opposing the will of their on-screen superiors has brought Speedball and The Jet under the crosshairs of The Young Bucks. The newly signed duo is thus scheduled to take on the former All Elite World Tag Team Champions next week on AEW Dynamite.

"This Wednesday New Orleans TBS + Max, 8pm ET/7pm CT Wednesday Night #[AllEliteWrestling]Dynamite @SpeedballBailey/@Jet2Flyy vs @youngbucks After last night's locker room celebration, Speedball Bailey + Kevin Knight fight the top of the locker room chain of command, Young Bucks, this Wednesday!"

Check out the tweet below:

The Bucks last competed in an All Elite Wrestling ring at Fright Night Dynamite in October, where they lost the Tag Team Titles to Private Party.

The Young Bucks also reached out to an old ally this week on AEW Dynamite

On this Wednesday's Dynamite: Spring BreakThru, The Young Bucks met up with their long-time ally Adam Page backstage before his 2025 Owen Cup match. The siblings insinuated that The Cowboy's personal beef with Swerve Strickland had cost The Elite last year's Blood and Guts match against Team AEW. They supposedly forgave him for his performance, however, and claimed that they cost The Realest the World Title at Dynasty 2025 to fulfill Page's wish and not allow Strickland to hold the belt.

The Bucks also proposed sorting out The Hangman's long-running feud with The Death Riders, claiming they could convince the violent group to join their side. They wished Page luck in the Owen Hart tournament and encouraged him to go on to win the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas.

Recent programming and rumors suggest, however, that Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland might team up to feud with The Young Bucks.

