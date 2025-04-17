Star heavily pursued by WWE makes explosive AEW debut

This week's blockbuster episode of AEW Dynamite witnessed the debut of a former TNA World Champion who was reportedly sought after by WWE. The star in question, Josh Alexander, made his All Elite arrival during an Owen Hart Cup match against Hangman Page.

A seasoned veteran whose career began in 2006, The Walking Weapon announced earlier this year that he was finishing up with his latest run in TNA. Alexander wrestled his last match for the promotion during a January taping of iMPACT, in a losing effort against Eric Young. For several weeks, the grappler's arrival in All Elite Wrestling has been anticipated after reports suggested he was AEW-bound, despite WWE's interest in bringing him in.

This week on Dynamite: Spring BreakThru, Adam Page stepped into the ring to face a mystery wild card opponent in a 2025 Owen Hart Cup match. The entrant turned out to be the debuting Josh Alexander, who sent fans in the MGM Music Hall into a frenzy. The Canadian in-ring technician pushed the former AEW World Champion to his limit in his very first All Elite bout, but The Cowboy managed to steal the victory with a pinfall.

After the match, Page was confronted by fellow Owen Cup participant Kyle Fletcher, alongside Don Callis. The Protostar's attempt to ambush Page appeared to fail, but The Invisible Hand seemingly made some kind of offer to Alexander, who then blindsided Page, seemingly aligning with The Don Callis Family.

