5 Stars who could be the wild card entry in the Owen Hart Tournament in AEW

AEW is set to continue another yearly tradition with this year's Owen Hart Foundation Cup. The company recently announced the tournament brackets for both the men's and women's divisions on the latest episode of its weekly show, Dynamite.

Seven competitors have been announced for the 2025 Owen Hart Cup tournament so far, with one unnamed wild card opponent set to take on Hangman Page in a first-round match. The tournament will kick off at the upcoming PPV, Dynasty 2025, and conclude at Double Or Nothing the following month.

Excitement over the 2025 Owen Hart Cup remains at an all-time high with All In: Texas looming. Fans and viewers of All Elite programming have observed on social media how the identity of the wild card participant could throw a wrench in general predictions as to who may win the Men's tournament.

Let us explore five names who could soon be tangling with The Cowboy.

#1. Former Impact World Champion Josh Alexander

Josh Alexander is easily one of the most respected in-ring technicians today. He has been competing since 2006, amassing years of experience across various promotions, most recently including GCW, BLP, Wrestling Revolver, and TNA/iMPACT. His contract with TNA Wrestling expired this February, after which the Canadian became a free agent - following which, rumors began swirling of a potential AEW signing.

Earlier this month, it was reported that The Walking Weapon was All Elite Wrestling bound, speculating that he had not already been featured on television because he was resolving his visa issues. Notably, one of Alexander's former TNA colleagues, Mike Bailey, officially debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion on March 12 and is already scheduled to compete in a three-way title bout at Dynasty 2025.

Josh Alexander could follow in Speedball's footsteps and make his AEW debut by stepping into the ring with Adam Page as the Wild Card entry in the Men's Owen Cup this year. While the former Impact World Champion would likely not be booked to eliminate The Cowboy in the first round, he could still impress fans with a star-making showing against one of the company's fan-favorites.

#2. Former TNT Champion Jack Perry

Jack Perry has been missing from AEW since losing his TNT title to Daniel Garcia at Full Gear 2024. The former Jungle Boy then teamed up with Konosuke Takeshita to defeat LIJ members Shingo Takagi and Yota Tsuji at NJPW Strong Style Evolved 2024, where he had a tense reunion with The Young Bucks, to whom he voiced his resentment over the latter seemingly having abandoned him since October.

Perry failed to dethrone Tsuji for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Title earlier this year at Wrestle Dynasty and has not returned to the squared circle since. Although he was reportedly considered for a program with Kenny Omega following his comeback (in light of The Cleaner's conflict with The New Elite last year), these plans were altered, with Omega now set to face Speedball Mike Bailey and Ricochet at Dynasty 2025.

While AEW has not made much mention of The Scapegoat lately, the controversial up-and-comer could be brought back as the surprise Wild Card entry for this year's Owen Hart Tournament. Perry teamed with Hangman Page at last year's Blood and Guts and could push the former World Champion to his limit for another shot at the belt for himself.

#3. Former TNT and AEW World Trios Champion Christian Cage

Christian Cage promised fans he would become the AEW World Champion by any means necessary. To that end, he won the All In 2024 Casino Gauntlet Match with help from Luchasaurus/Killswitch for a shot at the title. Although he teased cashing in the contract numerous times last year, he ultimately pulled the trigger last month at Revolution 2025, during Jon Moxley's defense of the belt against Adam Copeland.

The Patriarch tried to single out his former-friend-turned-bitter-rival and pick the win off of Cope under three-way rules, but he unfortunately succumbed to Moxley's Bulldog Choke, passing out to the hold and allowing the champion to retain. His failure was called out by his "son" Nick Wayne on Dynamite subsequently, but Christian promptly shut down The Prodigy in a blistering, humiliating outburst, although he has not been seen since then.

It is possible that during his absence, Cage negotiated a position in the 2025 Owen Hart Cup as the unidentified Wild Card participant. The Instant Classic may hold a grudge against Hangman Page for not assisting him in winning the belt at last year's Full Gear, and as a result, he might try to cost The Cowboy the chance to challenge for the AEW World Title at All In 2025.

#4. Former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman

MJF declared at the beginning of this year his intention to recapture the All Elite World Championship. Beginning in late January, the Tony Khan-led promotion started slowly building a storyline featuring Friedman and Adam Page, two of the company's top attractions. The program quickly escalated in violence, with the two former World Title-holders brawling on multiple occasions during the buildup, and The Wolf of Wrestling even attempted to set The Cowboy on fire at one point.

Unfortunately, Friedman was unable to defeat Page in their Revolution 2025 singles match, despite his most desperate efforts. He has since claimed that his issues with The Hangman are far from over; however, as of now, MJF appears interested in doing business with The Hurt Syndicate, accepting MVP's offer to join the stable despite opposition from Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley, pointing to the self-proclaimed "generational" talent's reputation for betrayal and deception.

This week on AEW Dynamite, The All Mighty told Friedman that he would need to prove himself before being inducted into The Syndicate. The Salt of the Earth could help Lashley and Benjamin in retaining their AEW World Tag Titles against The Learning Tree at Dynasty 2025. He could then enter the Owen Hart Tournament as the Wild Card and have MVP and company return the favor by helping him defeat Hangman Page in the first round on his way back to his Triple B.

#5. Former TNA World Champion Jeff Jarrett

At the start of 2025, Jeff Jarrett revealed that he had signed his final talent contract with All Elite Wrestling, declaring that he wanted to win the All Elite World Title before hanging up his boots. The Last Outlaw battled Claudio Castagnoli of The Death Riders on the January 29 edition of Dynamite for an opportunity to challenge Jon Moxley for his belt but was unfortunately defeated due to outside interference (not to mention assaulted by MJF afterward).

Jarrett has not competed in AEW since then. However, after the Men's bracket for the 2025 Owen Cup was announced, conjecture started brewing among fans suggesting that Double J could be the mystery Wild Card entry. Such a move would be narratively compelling for at least two reasons. Firstly, it would harken back to the momentum and support Jarrett had garnered for last year's version of the tournament, stemming from his real-life friendship with the late, great Owen Hart.

Secondly, it would pit a returning Jarrett against Hangman Page, bringing their 2024 rivalry full circle. The Virginia native came back to All Elite Wrestling after a hiatus last year as the Wild Card entrant for the Owen and advanced to the next round by defeating The King Of The Mountain. Jarrett could try to turn the tables this time around by knocking the former World Champion out of the tournament.

