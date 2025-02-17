Major free agent rejects WWE; set to join AEW - Reports

A top wrestling star is possibly heading to AEW after recently becoming a free agent. He seemingly had multiple options after his latest run ended. The talent reportedly rejected an offer from WWE.

The star in question is Josh Alexander. He had his last match in TNA Wrestling against Eric Young. According to reports, The Walking Weapon's next destination will be All Elite Wrestling.

A new report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has indicated that Josh Alexander received offers from WWE and All Elite Wrestling. Ultimately, the former TNA World Champion chose the more lucrative deal. Meltzer also added that Alexander's decision was based on two key points. One was to provide the best for his family, and the second was the best contract.

“He was going to go to AEW or WWE, and it looks like AEW. But I do know two things. Number one, he has decided where he was going, and number two, it was to whoever the highest bidder was for him. So, the story is that it's AEW, but I know those were the two key decision points. Providing the best for his family was key. And, you know, somebody offered a better deal than the other, and that's the one he took.”

Josh Alexander thanked his mentors after bidding farewell to TNA amid rumors of joining AEW

As the rumors of Josh Alexander joining All Elite Wrestling continue to make the rounds, he shared many heartfelt messages following his TNA exit. The Walking Weapon took to X/Twitter to thank his mentors, such as Lance Storm, D'Lo Brown, and Scott D'Amore. He wrote that Total Nonstop Action would always have a special place in his heart.

"Thank you for all the memories. If it all ended today I’d be more than satisfied and that’s because of all of you. I will be eternally grateful for TNA and carry TNA with me in my heart for the rest of my career."

With Josh Alexander seemingly ready to take the next step in his pro wrestling career, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him.

