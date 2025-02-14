AEW spent much of 2024 revamping its roster with the addition of several major free agents. It now seems that the Jacksonville-based promotion could welcome another top star in early 2025, as a new report has indicated that Josh Alexander is expected to sign.

Josh Alexander was one of TNA Wrestling's biggest stars. The 37-year-old initially signed with the company in 2019 and quickly made a name for himself. The Walking Weapon went on to become a two-time TNA World Champion, one-time X-Division Champion, and two-time Tag Team Champion. He's also the promotion's ninth Triple Crown Champion.

Alexander's contract has officially expired, and Fightful Select has revealed that he is expected to join AEW. The 37-year-old was confirmed to be represented by the famous Barry Bloom, and according to sources close to Josh Alexander and within All Elite Wrestling, he appears to be headed to Tony Khan's promotion.

Fightful noted that he has not signed with WWE or AEW yet, but the Jacksonville-based promotion is his expected landing point. Alexander is considered by many to be one of the best currently active wrestlers in the world, and if he does join All Elite Wrestling, he'd have a plethora of stars—both new and familiar—to tangle with.

