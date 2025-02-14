Major hint that 37-year-old star is headed to AEW and not WWE - Reports

The latest report provided a big hint that a veteran, who is soon to be a free agent is probably headed to AEW despite WWE rumors. Fans have been anticipating the veteran's free agency for quite some time now.

Josh Alexander's TNA contract is set to expire soon. Amid this news, fans on the internet have been speculating on the 37-year-old star's potential move to be WWE under Triple H's leadership because both the promotions have a working deal. Alexander also bid farewell with a recent heartfelt post and many have been wondering where he would end up next.

Meanwhile, a recent report suggests that Josh Alexander might be headed to AEW instead of WWE. According to PWInsider Elite, the former TNA World Champion has hired Barry Bloom as his agent for upcoming contract negotiations.

Interestingly, Barry Bloom has represented top All Elite Wrestling stars such as Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Will Ospreay during their recent contract negotiations. Bloom is also known for representing WWE Hall of Famers such as Goldberg, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall in the past.

Bloom's recent clients being top All Elite stars suggest that Josh Alexander might be heading to Tony Khan's promotion.

The 37-year-old star bid farewell amid WWE and AEW rumors

Amid the rumors of him possibly signing with WWE or AEW, Josh Alexander bids farewell to TNA by thanking veterans and recalling his memories with the company. Josh wrote the following in his farewell post:

"Thank you for all the memories. If it all ended today I’d be more than satisfied and that’s because of all of you. I will be eternally grateful for TNA and carry TNA with me in my heart for the rest of my career."

Moreover, Josh Alexander is yet to officially announce his free agency and only time will tell which major promotion will he join in the near future.

