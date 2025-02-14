  • home icon
  • WWE
  • TNA Wrestling
  • "Thank you for all the memories" - Top wrestler bids farewell in heartbreaking post after final match

"Thank you for all the memories" - Top wrestler bids farewell in heartbreaking post after final match

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 14, 2025 05:21 GMT
The star has wrestled his last match (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has wrestled his last match (Image credit: WWE.com)

A wrestler has taken to their X account and has bid farewell to his fans and other stars once and for all. Their time in the company has come to an end.

Josh Alexander's final match for the company was broadcast tonight on TNA. The star took to social media in a long series of posts on X, bidding farewell to the company, the stars he worked with, and everyone who had helped him, recounting his heartbreaking journey and emotional run in TNA.

also-read-trending Trending

He talked about how he had to leave the company for a while but was re-signed soon after. He also recalled his many wins and losses in the company and the highs and lows he had experienced while working there. He admitted that he was gutted after several injuries, which took away his opportunities and put him on the shelf.

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

In the end, though, he admitted that his TNA career was one that he was proud of and would hold a dear place in his heart forever.

He thanked everyone in TNA, other wrestlers, and fans for the memories he had. He said that he'd be very satisfied with his career should it end today. He promised to carry TNA in his heart for the rest of his career.

"Thank you for all the memories. If it all ended today I’d be more than satisfied and that’s because of all of you. I will be eternally grateful for TNA and carry TNA with me in my heart for the rest of my career."

The wrestler went on to thank Lance Storm, D'Lo Brown, Scott D'Amore, Jody Threat, and his Team Friendship Bracelet for the roles they had all played across his career.

Now he's done with TNA, fans will have to see what's next for him.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी