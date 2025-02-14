"Thank you for all the memories" - Top wrestler bids farewell in heartbreaking post after final match

A wrestler has taken to their X account and has bid farewell to his fans and other stars once and for all. Their time in the company has come to an end.

Josh Alexander's final match for the company was broadcast tonight on TNA. The star took to social media in a long series of posts on X, bidding farewell to the company, the stars he worked with, and everyone who had helped him, recounting his heartbreaking journey and emotional run in TNA.

He talked about how he had to leave the company for a while but was re-signed soon after. He also recalled his many wins and losses in the company and the highs and lows he had experienced while working there. He admitted that he was gutted after several injuries, which took away his opportunities and put him on the shelf.

In the end, though, he admitted that his TNA career was one that he was proud of and would hold a dear place in his heart forever.

He thanked everyone in TNA, other wrestlers, and fans for the memories he had. He said that he'd be very satisfied with his career should it end today. He promised to carry TNA in his heart for the rest of his career.

"Thank you for all the memories. If it all ended today I’d be more than satisfied and that’s because of all of you. I will be eternally grateful for TNA and carry TNA with me in my heart for the rest of my career."

The wrestler went on to thank Lance Storm, D'Lo Brown, Scott D'Amore, Jody Threat, and his Team Friendship Bracelet for the roles they had all played across his career.

Now he's done with TNA, fans will have to see what's next for him.

