MJF addresses Bobby Lashley with a new name after rejection on AEW Dynamite

The former AEW World Champion, MJF, addressed The All Mighty, Bobby Lashley, after a heated confrontation between the two on Dynamite. Bobby apparently rejected Maxwell two weeks in a row.

A few weeks back, MVP confronted Maxwell Jacob Friedman and offered him his business card, asking him to join The Hurt Syndicate. Last week on Dynamite, MJF accepted the offer, but just as he was about to shake MVP's hand, Bobby Lashley sabotaged the deal and tore Max's business card.

Fast forward to this past Wednesday on Dynamite, MJF interrupted MVP and Lashley yet again, expressing his desire to join The Hurt Syndicate. However, Bobby didn't take kindly to any of Max's words, as he clearly said that he would've laid him out if it wasn't for MVP. The All Mighty also told Maxwell to leave the ring, and he silently obeyed.

Meanwhile, Maxwell Jacob Friedman responded to Bobby after their heated confrontation on Dynamite. Taking to X (fka Twitter) to give a new name to Bobby, MJF wrote the following in his post:

"……bob."

MJF on Bobby Lashley not wanting him in The Hurt Syndicate

After Bobby Lashley refused to let MJF in The Hurt Syndicate last week, Maxwell had a message for The All Mighty. Speaking on his recent vignette promo, the former AEW World Champion stated the following about Lashley:

“By the way, I was thinking about what happened with The Hurt Syndicate this past Wednesday, how Bobby Lashley didn't really quite understand what I bring to the table when, in fact, Bobby just so happens to live in Texas, and the Rangers made sure to ask for me and not him. That doesn't change that Lashley is a great guy, I just want to point that out. Anyway, my name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and I am better than you, and you know it.”

Moreover, Bobby has asked MJF to prove himself in order to join The Hurt Syndicate. Fans will have to wait and see how the story goes further.

