AEW star MJF takes a major shot at Bobby Lashley after Hurt Syndicate's snub

AEW star MJF took a major shot at Bobby Lashley after he was snubbed by The Hurt Syndicate on Dynamite earlier this week. This jab felt personal, and this is just the beginning of this rivalry.

Earlier this week, MJF was asked to throw the opening pitch at a baseball game while wearing a Texas Rangers jersey. However, despite weeks of MVP trying to coax him into joining, he was also not allowed to join The Hurt Syndicate.

He has now hit back at Bobby Lashley by taking a shot at him in a promo. MJF stated:

“By the way, I was thinking about what happened with The Hurt Syndicate this past Wednesday, how Bobby Lashley didn't really quite understand what I bring to the table when in fact, Bobby Lashley just so happens to live in Texas, and the Rangers made sure to ask for me and not him. That doesn't change that Bobby Lashley is a great guy, I just want to point that out. Anyway, my name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and I am better than you, and you know it.” [0:22 - 0:48]

It will be interesting to see how the rivalry between the two stars develops in the coming days and weeks.

