  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Collision
  • AEW star MJF takes a major shot at Bobby Lashley after Hurt Syndicate's snub

AEW star MJF takes a major shot at Bobby Lashley after Hurt Syndicate's snub

By Sujay
Modified Mar 30, 2025 01:44 GMT
Bobby Lashley did not let MJF join the Hurt Syndicate on AEW Dynamite. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)
Bobby Lashley did not let MJF join The Hurt Syndicate on AEW Dynamite. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)

AEW star MJF took a major shot at Bobby Lashley after he was snubbed by The Hurt Syndicate on Dynamite earlier this week. This jab felt personal, and this is just the beginning of this rivalry.

Ad

Earlier this week, MJF was asked to throw the opening pitch at a baseball game while wearing a Texas Rangers jersey. However, despite weeks of MVP trying to coax him into joining, he was also not allowed to join The Hurt Syndicate.

He has now hit back at Bobby Lashley by taking a shot at him in a promo. MJF stated:

“By the way, I was thinking about what happened with The Hurt Syndicate this past Wednesday, how Bobby Lashley didn't really quite understand what I bring to the table when in fact, Bobby Lashley just so happens to live in Texas, and the Rangers made sure to ask for me and not him. That doesn't change that Bobby Lashley is a great guy, I just want to point that out. Anyway, my name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and I am better than you, and you know it.” [0:22 - 0:48]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can find the video here.

It will be interesting to see how the rivalry between the two stars develops in the coming days and weeks.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी