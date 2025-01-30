Claudio Castagnoli comments after being responsible for a WWE Legend's alleged fall in AEW

The Death Riders added another victim to their list this week on AEW Dynamite; Jeff Jarrett. The WWE Hall of Famer faced Claudio Castagnoli in a singles match on the show.

Earlier this year, Double J revealed that he's signed his last contract as an active wrestler with AEW which will expire in a year. He expressed his desire to become the AEW World Champion for the first and last time before retirement.

Last week on the All Elite flagship show, the veteran called out the World Champion Jon Moxley to challenge him for the highest prize in the company. Mox's Death Riders stablemate Claudio Castagnoli answered the call and asked Jarrett to beat him for a title opportunity.

This week on Wednesday Night Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett and Claudio Castagnoli battled against each other and the latter came out on top. Following his victory, The Swiss Cyborg went to his Instagram account to boast about burying the WWE Hall of Famer inside the ring. He claimed that Double J had finally fallen and he was responsible for his alleged downfall in the company:

"Remember not the way he fell, or how. Remember why," Claudio wrote in the caption of his post

Jeff Jarrett was missing after AEW Dynamite went off-air

After the recent episode of Dynamite went off the air, a backstage camera caught Jeff Jarrett's allies Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh searching for him. The group seemed tense as they scouted the locker room, searching for the veteran but the latter was nowhere to be found:

The All Elite tweet read, "EXCLUSIVE: It didn't go according to plan and it's time to regroup. But, @TheLethalJay , @sonjaydutterson & @hellosatnam can't seem to find @RealJeffJarrett !"

Jon Moxley and his Death Riders have a reputation for kidnapping and torturing their rivals. Jeff's absence could be related to The One True King and his comrades.

