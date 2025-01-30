AEW star missing after Dynamite goes off-air

A veteran wrestler suffered a huge loss on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The legend being alluded to, Jeff Jarrett, strangely went missing after the show.

The Last Outlaw announced on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen earlier this month that he had signed his last talent contract with All Elite Wrestling, and declared his goal of winning the AEW World Championship before hanging up his boots. He was subsequently approached by MJF, who offered to help him win the belt in exchange for a future title shot, but Jarrett turned down the offer.

This led to Double J and Friedman engaging in a bitter exchange of words on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, escalating their hostilities further. Jarrett concentrated his focus on the world title last Wednesday, calling out Jon Moxley to the ring - however, he would be ambushed by Claudio Castagnoli instead.

Trending

This paved the way for a singles match between him and Jarrett this week on AEW Dynamite, with the latter set to receive a championship bout against Mox if he won against The Swiss Cyborg. Unfortunately for Jarrett, his dreams were crushed on January 29 as he was defeated by Castagnoli owing to interference from The One True King himself.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Interestingly, a digital exclusive shared on X (formerly Twitter) following Dynamite depicted footage of the Hall of Famer's allies Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh searching for Jarrett backstage. Lethal admitted that things had not gone "according to plan" that night and that the team needed to regroup, before leaving to continue looking for the 57-year-old veteran.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen how Jarrett bounces back from this week's setback.

Jeff Jarrett's program with MJF seemingly set to continue in AEW

Prior to Jeff Jarrett's bout against Claudio Castagnoli on Wednesday Night Dynamite, The King of the Mountain had received an ominous warning from MJF during his backstage interview with Renee Paquette. The Wolf of Wrestling suggested that Jarrett had made a mistake by turning down his offer, and teased spoiling The Last Outlaw's last ride.

Expand Tweet

After The King of Swing was finished with Jarrett, Friedman made his way down to the ring and promptly laid out the Hall of Famer with a loaded punch. It remains to be seen if the rivalry between the two men will culminate in a match at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback