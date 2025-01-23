Jon Moxley shockingly called out by AEW star, but there's a twist

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was called out by a wrestling veteran on the latest episode of Dynamite. Consequently, the legend in question had a rough encounter with one of Moxley's most formidable allies.

At the start of 2025, Jeff Jarrett revealed that he had signed his last talent contract with All Elite Wrestling and that his new goal was to become AEW World Champion. Double J's motivation has put him on a collision course with MJF, with whom he engaged in a vitriolic war of words last week on Maximum Carnage.

Jarrett promised to settle his score with Friedman at some future date while addressing the crowd on the January 22 episode of AEW Dynamite. The Last Outlaw then shifted his focus to Jon Moxley and his World Title, inviting the self-proclaimed King of All Elite Wrestling to a confrontation in the ring.

However, it was Moxley's stablemate, Claudio Castagnoli, who attacked Jarrett from behind and laid him out with an uppercut before curtly informing The King of the Mountain that he had to go through him to get to the World Champion. A defiant Jarrett then challenged The Swiss Cyborg to a match next week for a shot at Moxley, which Claudio accepted.

It remains to be seen whether the Hall of Famer can fulfill his World Championship aspirations this year.

