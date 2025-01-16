Personal shots at family, failed ventures? - 4 savage references from MJF and Jeff Jarrett's AEW Dynamite confrontation 

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Jeff Jarrett was interrupted by MJF after The Last Outlaw failed to win the Casino Gauntlet Match and secure a shot at the All Elite Wrestling World Championship at Maximum Carnage. The Devil, as Friedman calls himself, extended a deal to Jarrett, offering to help him obtain the title in exchange for the latter giving MJF a match to try and reclaim his prized Triple B.

Unfortunately for Friedman, Jarrett turned down his offer, which pushed him to confront Double J once again this week on Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. The two stars unleashed a barrage of verbal hatred on each other, with MJF in particular taking several nasty shots at the 57-year-old veteran, invoking his spouse, a former rival, and even a departed wrestling legend.

Let us explore four of these references made by MJF during his promo battle with Jeff Jarrett on AEW Dynamite.

#1. MJF seemingly alluded to TNA and GFW on AEW Dynamite

Towards the beginning of their segment this Wednesday, MJF claimed to be a "living legend" and a guaranteed Hall of Famer. He disparaged the crowd in the Brady Music Center for holding Jeff Jarrett in the same regard, before proceeding to harshly mock the Tennessee-native's prior business ventures, seemingly alluding to TNA and Global Force Wrestling.

Jarrett, as is well-known, was an instrumental figure in the foundation and growth of TNA in the early 2000s. Despite being featured on the company's programming consistently, and despite having held an executive position in the promotion, The King of The Mountain exited TNA in 2014.

Later that year, Jarrett launched another promotion, Global Force Wrestling, which he co-founded with his wife Karen. The company negotiated working partnerships with international brands such as Lucha Libre AAA and NJPW, and held house shows, live events and tapings for a possible television program throughout 2015 and onwards. Later in 2017, however, Jarrett returned to TNA, and a merger between GFW and Impact Wrestling was announced later that year.

In another bizarre twist, TNA subsequently walked back on its re-brand of Impact and scrapped its partnership with Jarrett and GFW. This was followed by a protracted legal battle which finally concluded in a settlement between Jeff and Anthem Sports & Entertainment in 2021.

The controversies surrounding this topic informed MJF's comments regarding Jarrett's business enterprises in wrestling.

#2. MJF invoked Karen Jarrett's name in his promo

Continuing his promo on AEW Dynamite, MJF alluded to Jeff Jarrett's recovery from alcoholism, and wondered whether he should send the latter "packing back to rehab" in order to protect his health, and that of All Elite Wrestling. Leaning further into his persona of being an obnoxious villain, Friedman crudely invoked Jarrett's spouse, Karen, albeit claiming to be a fan of the 52-year-old.

The Queen of the Mountain made her AEW debut in 2023, aiding Jeff and his allies Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh in assaulting FTR. She also appeared on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen earlier this month, assuring her husband of her support regardless of whatever decision he made regarding his pro-wrestling career.

#3. MJF referenced Karen Jarett's past marriage to Kurt Angle

Prior to her relationship with Jeff Jarrett, Karen Jarett used to be married to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. The couple were wed for nearly a decade, and divorced in 2008. The Olympian had joined TNA in 2006, and Karen was subsequently introduced into the company's programming as an on-screen character and associate of Angle's.

Some time later, however, rumors began making the rounds that Karen was in a relationship with Jeff Jarrett. The latter reportedly was forced into a hiatus from the company for some time as a result of this relationship, which was woven into an intense rivalry between Jarett and Angle, especially after Jeff tied the knot with Karen in 2010.

Wrestling fans have certainly not forgotten the Angle - Jarrett saga, and the complicated history between the two parties. Audience members at AEW Dynamite were therefore naturally shocked when MJF referenced The Wrestling Machine while speaking about Karen Jarrett.

#4: MJF brought up departed legend Owen Hart

During his time in WWE, Jeff Jarrett became involved in a tag team partnership with Owen Hart towards the end of 1998. The two men, who supposedly shared a close friendship, were quite successful in their stint as a pair, even holding the WWE Tag Team Titles for over two months. Unfortunately, Hart tragically passed away in a horrifying incident during the 1999 pay-per-view, Over the Edge.

Jarrett has been open about his love and respect for his dear, departed friend, and entered last year's Owen Hart Cup in a bid to personally honor the latter's legacy. Despite being eliminated from the tournament by Hangman Adam Page, he played a role behind eventual winner Bryan Danielson pinning The Cowboy for an AEW World Title shot at All In London 2024.

The AEW fanbase was surprisingly galvanized around the prospect of Jarrett emerging victorious in the Owen Hart Tournament last year after the latter shared his heartfelt motivations for winning it. The WWE Hall of Famer did not, therefore, take kindly to MJF implying on Dynamite that Jeff was trying to capitalize on Owen's name to advance his own retirement run.

Jeff Jarrett discussing his desire to win the 2024 Owen Hart Cup (Credit: AEW on YouTube)

Jarrett eventually dropped Friedman and showered him with punches, prompting Karen to rush inside the ring and pull him off of the former AEW World Champion. However, MJF managed to escape after briefly holding her hostage and promptly taking the opportunity to flee.

