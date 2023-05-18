Which WWE legend was Karen Jarrett married to before Jeff Jarrett? Hint: He is a Hall of Famer

Karen and Jeff Jarrett are one of the wrestling couples that met in the scene. Although both crossed paths in the sport decades ago, they tied the knot in 2010. Their romantic relationship was mainly delayed because they were with other partners at the time, Karen was with a WWE Hall of Famer.

For those wondering, Karen Jarrett was married to Kurt Angle before Jeff Jarrett. Karen and Angle married in 1998, the same year the latter debuted in WWF. Despite this, she was never signed to the company, nor did she make any appearance relating to a storyline. They have two children together, Kyra, born in 2002, and Kody, born in 2006. Their divorce was completed in 2008 while they were both in Impact Wrestling (fka TNA).

On the other hand, Jeff was married to his high school sweetheart Jill Gregory in 1992. They later had three daughters, Joslyn, Jaclyn, and Jerlyn. Jill passed away in 2007 due to breast cancer.

Karen and Jeff Jarrett's relationship began after the former's separation from Angle. Rumors about a romance between the two were confirmed in 2009. They got married in 2010 and are currently with AEW.

AEW star previously hinted that Jeff Jarrett stole Karen from Kurt Angle

Due to the somewhat bizarre nature of Karen and Jeff's relationship, it's no wonder why it was used to throw shade against the wrestling legend.

On a past episode of Dynamite, The Acclaimed performed their signature diss track targeting Jeff. Max Caster then added a line where he stated Double J was stealing money "like it is Kurt Angle's wife."

This insult certainly did not go over well with the former IMPACT star. Karen took to Twitter and clarified she was already separated when she began dating her current husband.

"We were legally separated at the time Kurt signed with TNA living in different homes. We got back together and I tried to get over the affairs among other things that went on in our marriage. But obviously wasn’t able."

From the looks of it, the husband and wife duo are now going to focus their attention away from The Acclaimed and to FTR.

