WWE Hall of Famer's wife surprisingly debuts on AEW Dynamite, hits a nasty low blow on FTR 

A popular wrestling personality and wife of a WWE Hall of Famer made a surprising debut on AEW Dynamite. The star in question is Jeff Jarrett's wife, Karen Jarrett.

The Pennsylvanian Star has been part of multiple wrestling promotions including WWE and IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA). She had taken a break from making on-screen appearances. But it seems like the break is over since she made a surprise debut on tonight's episode of Dynamite.

Her husband 'Double J' Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal are set to challenge FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at the upcoming Double or Nothing. Mark Briscoe will be the Special Guest Referee for the match.

Tonight on Dynamite, Tony Schiavone was set to interview the challengers. As the team came out, the champions followed them and a brawl broke out. Harwood and Wheeler first took out the giant, Satnam Singh by pushing him onto a few tables.

As the action moved to the ring, Top Guys were taking out everyone until Karen Jarrett showed up. She hit a devastating low blow on Cash Wheeler and Jeff Jarrett took out Dax Harwood.

In the end, Double J and Lethal stood tall after smashing guitars on the heads of the Top Guys.

Do you think Jarrett and Lethal will dethrone the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

