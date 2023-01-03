Karen Jarrett addresses controversial incident involving Kurt Angle

Jeff Jarrett's wife, Karen Jarrett, recently took to social media to share her thoughts following a segment on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The former IMPACT Wrestling personality addressed why her marriage to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle did not work out.

On last week's episode of Dynamite, the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed, performed a diss track on Jeff Jarrett and his faction. During the rap, Max Caster had a line mentioning Karen, claiming that Jeff stole her from Kurt Angle.

"You're the worst Jeffrey since Dahmer. Sailing upwards is just your way of life, and you're stealing money like it is Kurt Angle's wife," Max Caster rapped. [H/T Sportskeeda]

This did not sit well with the former IMPACT Wrestling star. She immediately sent out a warning to Tony Khan, claiming that Caster had crossed a dangerous line and had woken up a beast.

Kurt Angle had mentioned the segment in a now-deleted tweet. Karen thus shifted her focus to her ex-husband. She threatened to reveal all the dark secrets of their relationship if Angle continued to talk about Jeff.

On Twitter, Karen continued her rant by mentioning that her first marriage was long over before she and Double J started dating. She also stated that efforts were made to make her initial marriage work but claimed that Kurt Angle had multiple affairs with former WWE Superstars, and she could not get over that.

"We were legally separated at the time Kurt signed with TNA living in different homes. We got back together and I tried to get over the affairs among other things that went on in our marriage. But obviously wasn’t able," Karen Jarrett tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly has responded to Karen Jarrett's tweet

Following the abovementioned tweet about why she and Angle were separated, Karen Jarrett also shared a tweet hinting at who were the ones that had an affair with Kurt Angle. Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly was one of them.

Kelly denied the accusations and mentioned that the only element linking her and Angle was that they were co-workers at one point.

"I keep linked in this tweet I have dmed @karenjarrett to privately ask her and I’m waiting for her response, but I want to go ahead and publicly make a statement that only way I can be linked to Kurt is we were co workers sorry but thanks for the Monday morning entertainment lol," Kelly Kelly tweeted.

Barbie Blank @TheBarbieBlank Karen Jarrett @karenjarrett #kellikelli Funny and sad how all of that has been swept under the rug over all these years. Jeff didn’t steal me from anyone. #dawnmarie #deannesiden to name a few Funny and sad how all of that has been swept under the rug over all these years. Jeff didn’t steal me from anyone. #dawnmarie #kellikelli #deannesiden to name a few I keep linked in this tweet I have dmed @karenjarrett to privately ask her and I’m waiting for her response, but I want to go ahead and publicly make a statement that only way I can be linked to Kurt is we were co workers sorry but thanks for the Monday morning entertainment lol twitter.com/karenjarrett/s… I keep linked in this tweet I have dmed @karenjarrett to privately ask her and I’m waiting for her response, but I want to go ahead and publicly make a statement that only way I can be linked to Kurt is we were co workers sorry but thanks for the Monday morning entertainment lol twitter.com/karenjarrett/s…

While Karen Jarrett has not directly responded to Kelly's tweet, she mentioned that she would not live in fear and speak the truth without hesitation.

