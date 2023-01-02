Karen Jarrett responds to accusations of her husband Jeff Jarrett 'stealing' her from WWE legend Kurt Angle 

Karen Jarrett has taken to Twitter to claim that her husband, Jeff Jarrett, didn't "steal" her from anyone, including Kurt Angle.

Karen was previously married to Angle, and the couple also has two children. In 2008, they filed for divorce and eventually went their separate paths the same year.

Taking to Twitter, Karen claimed that the truth has been "swept under the rug." She further tweeted in defense of her husband.

"Funny and sad how all of that has been swept under the rug over all these years. Jeff didn’t steal me from anyone. #dawnmarie #kellikelli #deannesiden to name a few."

Check out Karen Jarrett's tweet below:

Kurt Angle recently reflected on John Cena's debut

John Cena made his WWE debut in 2002 against Kurt Angle. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Angle recently reflected on Cena's first match.

Angle noted how Cena went over with the WWE Universe and put up a great fight against the Olympic gold medalist. He added how a young version of Cena was able to keep up with the veteran inside the ring. Angle said:

"Yeah, his first match against me, his first match ever, I defeated him. But he got over from it because he put up a great fight. That match went on for like 15 minutes and we did not stop. We went hard that whole entire match and he kept up with me, which impressed me. Because I've always had the best conditioning in pro wrestling. And John Cena was able to match me, which was incredibly surprising."

Angle recently appeared on WWE TV on an episode of SmackDown for his birthday celebration.

Similarly, Cena also returned on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022, as he teamed up with Kevin Owens for a match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. The Bloodline duo ended up losing the contest.

