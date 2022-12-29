Kurt Angle's ex-wife warns Tony Khan for airing dirty laundry on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash witnessed a plethora of action-packed segments. Fans also got a glimpse of a new music video by The Acclaimed, which took jabs at Kurt Angle and Jeff Jarrett's real-life feud a few years ago. Shortly after, Karen Jarrett lashed out at Tony Khan and Max Caster for the rap via Twitter.

The rivalry between the two Hall of Famers escalated in 2009 during their tenure on IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA). Following the demise of Jeff Jarrett's first wife, Jill Gregory, rumors soon began to float around that he was involved with Angle's wife, Karen Jarrett (then known as Karen Angle).

Double J was suspended for a few months, and the real-life incident turned into a storyline upon his return.

On this week's AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed showcased their new music video taking digs at Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett, among other stars. One of Max Caster's lines from the rap went like, 'and you're stealing money like it's Kurt Angle's wife.' This did not sit well with Karen Jarrett, who at first cited her shock at the music video.

Soon after, Jarrett took to Twitter to express her discontent with a warning to Tony Khan and Caster:

"Hey @TonyKhan your little boy @PlatinumMax thought he was cute and went somewhere he should have NEVER EVER gone. You and him have NO IDEA what you’ve gotten started….."

Kurt Angle considered signing with AEW

In addition to WWE, Kurt Angle had a major association with IMPACT Wrestling. Following his retirement from the in-ring competition, he has made widespread sporadic appearances in varied matches and backstage segments.

On the latest edition of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist recalled his conversation with Tony Khan about signing with AEW:

"I talked to Tony a couple of times. I dabbled and, threw some numbers at him that were astronomical, just to see if he would bite. But Tony’s a good guy. He was a big fan of mine. I was the one he told me that he wanted in his company because he thought I was one of his favorite wrestlers. I guess he was a huge wrestling fan growing up. I was considering it, but now I have such a solid relationship with the WWE."

Following the incident, there has been a rise in speculation around Karen Jarrett possibly joining her husband on All Elite Wrestling and the WWE Hall of Famer picking up where he left off in his feud with Jeff Jarrett.

Do you think Kurt Angle should sign with AEW? Sound off in the comments.

