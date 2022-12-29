WWE Hall of Famer's wife reacts to The Acclaimed's controversial rap on AEW Dynamite

On tonight's special New Year's Smash edition of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed had a special rap for Jeff Jarrett and his faction. Max Caster had a controversial line involving Double J's wife, and Karen Jarrett reacted to it.

The Acclaimed is the current reigning AEW World Tag Team Champion. They are in a feud with Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, and Jeff Jarrett. On tonight's episode, the champions sang a rap song dissing the WWE Hall of Famer and his faction.

During the diss track on Dynamite, Caster used harsh words and referenced Double J 'stealing' Kurt Angle's wife.

"You're the worst Jeffrey since Dahmer. Sailing upwards is just your way of life, and you're stealing money like it is Kurt Angle's wife," Max Caster said. [00:41 - 00:49]

After the diss track aired, Jeff Jarrett and co are yet to respond, but the WWE Hall of Famer's wife did not keep quiet as she reacted to the segment via Twitter.

"Please tell me I didn’t hear what I think I just heard !?!" Karen Jarrett tweeted.

The feud between the Acclaimed and the Sonjay Dutt-managed faction is not over yet. The tag team champions are looking to get their revenge after last week's Rampage, as Jay Lethal and Jarrett earned a victory against the team of Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens.

