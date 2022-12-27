"I talked to Tony [Khan] a couple of times" - 6-time WWE World Champion discloses why his deal with AEW didn't materialize

Tony Khan apparently held talks with Kurt Angle about joining AEW, and the former six-time WWE Champion recently revealed why they went in the direction they did.

Kurt Angle retired in 2019 after his final match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Despite his retirement, fans have clamored for the Olympic gold medallist to make a return, with calls for either a return to WWE or a new journey in AEW.

The former RAW General Manager has been firm in his decision to remain retired thus far. But that doesn't mean he hasn't had discussions. During the latest episode of Kurt Angle Show, Angle revealed why, despite talking to Tony Khan more than once, a move to AEW never materialized.

"I talked to Tony a couple of times. I dabbled and, threw some numbers at him that were astronomical, just to see if he would bite. But Tony’s a good guy. He was a big fan of mine. I was the one he told me that he wanted in his company because he thought I was one of his favorite wrestlers. I guess he was a huge wrestling fan growing up. I was considering it, but now I have such a solid relationship with the WWE," Kurt Angle said. [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Angle has made sporadic appearances for WWE since his retirement, even appearing on SmackDown recently. Over the years, AEW has signed many wrestling legends and Hall of Famer. Will Kurt ever join them? Only time will tell.

Kurt Angle further discussed his WWE devotion which got in the way of AEW talks

The 54-year-old further discussed his love for WWE. Angle carved a Hall of Fame career with the company as a former King of the Ring and WWE Champion, but he actually spent longer with TNA (now known as IMPACT Wrestling).

Kurt Angle said he has a "nostalgia contract" with WWE and wished he would have spent longer with the company.

"I have a nostalgia contract with them. I do a lot of programming on TV with WWE. So I don’t think it’s going to happen, unfortunately, but I’m happy where I am. I look back and I know I left the WWE in 2006 and came back in 2017. I don’t regret that because I had a great career in TNA, but a small part of me says I wish I would have stayed," added Angle. [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

A Kenny For Your Thoughts @IWCkilledKenny That time that Kurt Angle savagely name dropped TNA on Raw That time that Kurt Angle savagely name dropped TNA on Raw https://t.co/ArC2WhcuqT

Angle became a multi-time world champion with TNA, and in 2013 he was inducted into their version of the Hall of Fame.

