"Think twice before making threats, insulting/disrespecting my husband" - Karen Jarrett calls out WWE legend Kurt Angle in defense of Jeff Jarrett

Popular wrestling personality Karen Jarrett took to Twitter to call out Kurt Angle for insulting her husband, Jeff Jarrett.

Taking to social media, Karen sent out numerous tweets regarding the issue between the Jarretts and Angle.

In one of her latest tweets, Karen warned Kurt Angle and asked him to think before threatening or insulting her husband, Jeff.

"Maybe Kurt will think twice before making threats, insulting/disrespecting my husband. I am done living in fear. I have 24 years of dirt I am ready to start unloading. I am done! #movingon," wrote Karen Jarrett.

Check out Karen Jarrett's tweet below:

In another one of her recent tweets, Karen Jarrett claimed that Jeff didn't "steal" her from anyone.

"Funny and sad how all of that has been swept under the rug over all these years. Jeff didn’t steal me from anyone. #dawnmarie #kellikelli #deannesiden to name a few," added Karen Jarrett.

Check out the same tweet below:

Karen Jarrett @karenjarrett #kellikelli Funny and sad how all of that has been swept under the rug over all these years. Jeff didn't steal me from anyone. #dawnmarie #deannesiden to name a few

Kurt Angle recently praised WWE star Ricochet

Kurt Angle recently put over WWE star Ricochet. Speaking on his podcast, the Olympic gold medalist claimed that the former Intercontinental Champion reminds him of a superhero.

He further noted that his wife also put Ricochet over because of the things he is capable of executing inside the ring. Angle said:

"That's tough. I mean, you're talking now or far in the future? You know, I would love to see someone like Ricochet get that opportunity. I think he could be the future. I think he reminds me a lot of a superhero. My wife puts him over a million times. She thinks he is incredible. Just because of the stunts he can do, and he's a great in-ring wrestler. He is not just a stuntman; he is a technician too. He knows all his stuff."

Ricochet is currently on the blue brand of SmackDown, where he was recently unsuccessful in capturing the Intercontinental Championship.

