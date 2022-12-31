"My wife puts him over a million times" - Kurt Angle feels 34-year-old WWE star is the future of wrestling

When it comes to potential main eventers, WWE is spoilt for choice as they have a selection of exceptionally talented wrestlers. Kurt Angle was recently asked about his opinion on the 'future of wrestling,' and he responded by naming Ricochet.

The SmackDown superstar has experienced a resurgence in WWE ever since Triple H took charge of the main roster. Ricochet has put on some phenomenal performances against Gunther and has looked great in a babyface alliance with Braun Strowman in recent weeks.

It has taken some time for Ricochet's WWE career to take off, but it looks like he is finally on the right track. Kurt Angle admitted that he wasn't the only big fan of Ricochet's work as his wife Giovanna also loves watching the high-flyer perform.

Kurt Angle likened Ricochet to a superhero and felt he had all the tools to be a massive star in the future. Here's what the Olympic hero had to say on his podcast:

"That's tough. I mean, you're talking now or far in the future? You know, I would love to see someone like Ricochet get that opportunity. I think he could be the future. I think he reminds me a lot of a superhero. My wife puts him over a million times. She thinks he is incredible. Just because of the stunts he can do, and he's a great in-ring wrestler. He is not just a stuntman; he is a technician too. He knows all his stuff." [4:11 - 4:47]

Kurt Angle says Ricochet can emulate what Rey Mysterio's did in WWE

Ricochet has been on the main roster since 2019 but has been unable to grab a foothold higher up the card. His size may have prevented Vince McMahon from pushing him as the company's top guy. WWE has historically not pulled its weight behind shorter athletes.

Kurt Angle also agreed that while Ricochet might be "undersized," he could still reach Roman Reigns' level in WWE.

The WWE Hall of Famer cited Rey Mysterio's example and explained that the Luchador's explosive in-ring work made him a major draw for the promotion.

Angle added:

"I think someone like him, a good-looking guy, giving him an opportunity to be at the front, you know, where Roman Reigns is, I don't know if it would ever happen because, you know, to a certain degree, he is a little bit undersized. But look at Rey Mysterio and what he was able to accomplish. He was in the main event all the time. So, I don't see why Ricochet can't do the same thing." [4:48 -5:10]

Is Ricochet the future of wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

