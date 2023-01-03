Former Divas Champion Kelly Kelly publicly denies claim that she was in a relationship with WWE Hall of Famer

Kelly Kelly was one of the most popular female wrestlers in WWE throughout her time in the company, which came to an end back in 2012.

The former Divas Champion was linked to the likes of CM Punk, Paul London, Dolph Ziggler, and several other stars during her time in WWE. But it appears that Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is not on this list.

Angle's ex-wife Karen Jarrett recently named Kelly as one of the women who was linked to her husband during her time in WWE. She also named Dawn Marie, who also left the company well over a decade ago.

Kelly has publicly reacted to the claim on Twitter, noting that her relationship with Angle was always a professional one:

"I keep linked in this tweet I have dmed @karenjarrett to privately ask her and I’m waiting for her response, but I want to go ahead and publicly make a statement that only way I can be linked to Kurt is we were co workers sorry but thanks for the Monday morning entertainment lol," she wrote.

The Tweet can be seen below...

Kelly Kelly retired from the wrestling business back in 2012 following her WWE release and has since married. The former Champion has returned several times in recent years and is now also a former 24/7 Champion.

Karen Jarrett has been targeting WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in her recent tweets

Karen Jarrett has targeted her ex-husband with her recent tweets after Angle threatened her current husband Jeff Jarrett. The wrestling personality has since made it clear that she has 24 years of dirt to dish out on her ex-husband and these comments appear to be the beginning of what she has to share.

Kelly herself has continued to defend herself and noted that Jarrett has been bringing up issues from 17 years ago.

Kurt Angle has returned to WWE several times since his 2006 departure. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame ahead of his stint as RAW General Manager.

