WWE SmackDown Results: 13-time champ returns, unexpected title change - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (December 30, 2022)

Bray Wyatt kicked off the final SmackDown of 2022 and apologized for attacking the cameraman last week. He talked about how he regretted his actions when LA Knight made his way out to the ring.

LA Knight called him a loser and challenged him to a match at Royal Rumble. Bray finally accepted the challenge for a one-on-one match, and we got a sudden transmission from Uncle Howdy as he made his way out.

Uncle Howdy hit Bray with Sister Abigail while LA Knight was too freaked out. The latter fled the ring before Uncle Howdy made his way up the ramp and out of the arena.

WWE SmackDown Results (December 30, 2022): Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus

Sheamus hit the Beats of the Bodhran early in the match before getting the Irish Curse Backbreaker. Solo was caught in the cloverleaf before the Usos distracted the ref and helped Sikoa out of it.

A brawl broke out between the Brutes and the Usos before Sheamus took them down with a dive to the outside. Solo came in with Uranage on the apron off the distraction before hitting the Samoan Spike for the win.

Result: Solo Sikoa def. Sheamus

The Bloodline attacked Sheamus after the match and put a steel chair around his head in the corner before Drew McIntyre came out and faced them.

Drew hit one of them with a claymore before the trio retreated from the ring.

Grade: B+

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez - SmackDown Women's Championship match

Ronda took control of the match early on and took Raquel into the corner before attacking her injured arm. Raquel came back with some splashes, but Ronda turned it around and took her down before trying for the arm bar.

Raquel returned with a big suplex off a counter before hitting a big clothesline with the bad arm. Ronda was caught in a Boston Crab before Ronda turned it into the ankle lock. Raquel broke the hold and dropped Rousey with a slam.

Raquel got a one-handed powerbomb on the apron before Rousey again went after the injured arm. Raquel hit Ronda with the spinning elbow drop, but Baszler broke up the following pin.

Baszler was sent backstage before Ronda locked in an armbar on the top rope and kept the hold on as they dropped back down to the ring. Raquel tapped out right away, and Rousey picked up the win.

Result: Ronda Rousey def. Raquel Rodriguez to retain SmackDown Women's Championship

Grade: B

After the match, Charlotte Flair returned to WWE and challenged Rousey to a title match tonight! Rousey accepted, and we headed for the match right away.

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Charlotte - SmackDown Women's Championship match

Charlotte came in with a big boot and got a near fall right off the bat. Flair then went for a Spear before Ronda tried for the armbar. Charlotte rolled her over into a pin and picked up the three-count!

Result: Charlotte def. Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Grade: B

Imperium was out next, and Kaiser was talking about how no one on the roster could beat Gunther.

Braun Strowman came out and challenged Gunther to a title match before attacking the trio.

Strowman took out Vinci and Kaiser, but Gunther got a steel chair, and the trio beat him down before sending him into the steel steps.

Ricochet came out with a steel chair and chased off Imperium, who immediately fled backstage.

The Bloodline vs. Kevin Owens & John Cena on SmackDown

Sami and Owens kicked off the match, and Zayn got the first takedown before KO missed the stunner but took him down with a strike.

Tags were made, and Roman took down KO before getting a near fall.

After a break on SmackDown, Sami was back in and got a big clothesline on KO before Roman and Sami took down Cena from the corner.

Owens dodged a big spear and sent Roman into the corner before Cena was tagged in.

Cena took Sami down with some big moves before bringing Owens in for a double Five-Knuckle Shuffle on Reigns and Zayn.

Reigns took an Attitude Adjustment and went outside before KO got the stunner on Sami for the win.

Result: Kevin Owens & John Cena def. The Bloodline

Grade: A

Episode rating: B+

The final SmackDown of 2022 saw a huge title change and a huge main event with the return of John Cena and Charlotte Flair. We wish you all a very Happy New Year!

