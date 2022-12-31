Solo Sikoa defeats former WWE Champion after chaos breaks out during the match

Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus in a grueling match on SmackDown after chaos broke out during the match.

The Brawling Brutes have been feuding with The Bloodline ever since the latter tried to end Sheamus' career a couple of weeks ago. Although the two teams went to war inside the WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series, it looked as if the rivalry wasn't over. Sheamus was set to face Sikoa tonight on SmackDown.

Given the nature of the participants, this match lived up to the hype of being a hard-hitting affair. Sikoa proved that he belonged in the Bloodline by taking the fight to Sheamus.

During the closing moments of the match, Sheamus hit the Irish curse backbreaker and immediately locked in the Texas Cloverleaf. Jey distracted the referee, allowing Jimmy Uso to drag his stablemate to the rope.

This resulted in a brawl breaking out between the Brawling Brutes and the Usos, which the Bloodline members won. Sheamus then dived off the top rope onto The Usos. Solo Sikoa took advantage of the opportunity and slammed Sheamus into the post before hitting him with the Samoan Spike for the win.

Following the match, The Bloodline was setting up Sheamus for a devastating attack, but Drew McIntyre came out to his friend's rescue.

It looks like the rivalry between these two factions is far from over. It will be interesting to see if Sheamus and Sikoa will have another match or if McIntyre will face the Enforcer.

