Top female star busted open in grueling match for SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a grueling match tonight on WWE SmackDown. The latter got busted open during the bout as well.

Over the past several weeks, The Baddest Woman on the Planet has been feuding with Shotzi and Raquel. Just before Shotzi's title match at Survivor Series, Ronda and Shayna ambushed Raquel and injured her arm.

To make matters worse, they attacked her again two weeks ago. They attempted to injure her arm again in a gauntlet match last week. However, Raquel rolled up Baszler and won, becoming the number one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Tonight, the two women battled in a hard-fought contest. To Raquel's credit, she was able to stand toe-to-toe with Ronda Rousey and showcase her power by throwing Ronda around at the beginning of the match.

Ronda's focal point throughout the match was Raquel's injured arm. She wasted no opportunity to attack the arm and lock in her submission hold. Rodriguez was busted open during the scuffle as there was blood on her hand, but she fought through it.

During the match's closing moments, Raquel set Ronda on the top rope and hoisted her up for the Chikara bomb. However, Ronda countered it into the arm bar, and both women fell to the mat.

Rodriguez immediately tapped out, handing the SmackDown Women's Champion a win.

After the match, Charlotte Flair returned and challenged Ronda Rousey to a match she accepted. Charlotte then defeated her to regain the title.

What did you make of this match? Let us know in the comments section.

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes