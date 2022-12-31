Charlotte Flair beats Ronda Rousey to win SmackDown Women's Championship after surprise return

Multi-time women's champion Charlotte Flair won the SmackDown Women's Title by beating Ronda Rousey upon her return to WWE on the latest episode of SmackDown.

On this week's episode of the blue brand, Rousey successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Raquel Rodriguez in a grueling encounter. The former NXT Champion took the fight to the Baddest Woman on the Planet but eventually, her already injured elbow fell to the armbar.

However, shortly afterward, The Queen made her big return for the first time since WrestleMania Backlash. She immediately challenged Rousey to an impromptu match for the title.

After a brief back-and-forth, Flair rolled up Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship once again. With the victory, she became a 14-time women's champion.

Flair is a former RAW and NXT Women's Champion. She has also won the SmackDown Women's Title on multiple occasions. In fact, this is her seventh reign with the title.

Rousey previously won the title by beating Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules. This was her second reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion. She also successfully defended her title against Shotzi.

Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey could potentially cross paths in a rematch at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Earlier this year, the two women collided at WrestleMania 38, with The Queen emerging victorious.

